 Afghanistan: Several dead in blast at Kandahar mosque | News | DW | 15.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Afghanistan: Several dead in blast at Kandahar mosque

A large bomb has exploded at a Shiite mosque in the center of Afghanistan's second-largest city, during Friday prayers.

A man is comforted by two others outside the mosque

The mosque, in Kandahar, is frequented by members of the Shiite minority who are frequently targeted by the 'Islamic State'

A large explosion hit a Shiite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar on Friday, killing at least seven people, officials said.

The blast occurred at the Imam Bargah mosque in the center of the city during Friday prayers, which typically draws large crowds of worshippers.

"So far, seven dead and 13 wounded have been brought to our hospital," a doctor at the city's central hospital told the Agence France-Presse news agency.

Photographs posted by journalists on social media showed many people apparently dead or seriously wounded on the floor of the mosque.

Second blast in a week

Qari Saeed Khosti said authorities were collecting details of the explosion, which took place days after the so-called Islamic State (IS) group took credit for a bombing at a Shiite mosque in the northern city of
Kunduz, which killed scores of people.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for Friday's blast.

IS, which is opposed to the ruling Taliban, views Shiite Muslims as apostates deserving of death.

The Taliban took power in Afghanistan in mid-August just as US-led international forces pulled out, sparking a speedy evacuation effort.

The national army and police disbanded and government officials have fled, leaving a security vacuum in many places.

The Taliban have been fighting with IS, a Sunni terrorist group, since it emerged in Afghanistan in early 2015.

mm/rc (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Watch video 02:23

Germany honors soldiers who served in Afghanistan

DW recommends

Germany honors soldiers who fought in Afghanistan mission

German leaders gathered in Berlin Wednesday to honor the sacrifice of Bundeswehr soldiers who were part of the country’s Afghanistan mission. Still, questions remain as to the mission's effectiveness.  

Afghanistan: Taliban meet with EU, US representatives as G20 holds special summit

The EU has announced a €1-billion aid package for Afghanistan to prevent "socioeconomic collapse," and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the world cannot stand by as "40 million people fall into chaos."  

Afghanistan: Pakistan International Airlines suspends flights from Kabul

Pakistan's national airline has canceled flights to Afghanistan after the Taliban demanded that it lower prices. The airline said it had been operating purely on "humanitarian grounds."  

Advertisement