Afghanistan: Rockets fired at Kabul airport — live updates

The White House confirms rockets were fired at Kabul airport

US is looking into reports of civilians killed in Kabul airstrike

Foreign ministers are set to meet Monday to discuss plans for Afghanistan

This article was last updated at 5:25 UTC/GMT. For coverage of Sunday's events in Afghanistan see here.

White House statement on rocket attacks at the aiport

Washington has said that operations continue "uninterrupted" at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

In a statement issued early Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden had "reconfirmed his order that commanders redouble efforts" to protect US forces on the ground.

Rockets fired at Kabul airport

Rockets were launched at Kabul airport early on Monday, several media agencies have reported. It wasn't immediately clear who launched the projectiles.

AFP said the airport's missile defense system was activated in response to the rocket fire, according to reporters on the ground.

An anonymous US official told Reuters that as many as five rockets were shot off towards Kabul airport, but they were intercepted by the US missile defense system. The official said there were no indication of US casualties from the rockets so far.

Heiko Maas lands in Uzbekistan

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas landed in Tashkent, Uzbekistan to discuss the impact of the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan. Later on Monday, Maas will go to Dushanbe, Tajikistan for talks.

On Tuesday, Maas will visit Islamabad, Pakistan's capital.

All three countries border Afghanistan, and are destinations for Afghan refugees. Maas has pledged the three border countries humanitarian and economic aid.

US military looking into reports of airstrike casualties

The Pentagon acknowledged reports of civilian casualties from a US drone strike in Kabul on Sunday, according to a statement from US Central Command spokesperson Bill Urban.

"We are aware of reports of civilian casualties following our strike on a vehicle in Kabul today," Urban said, while adding the Pentagon is still assessing the results of the strike.

"We know that there were substantial and powerful subsequent explosions resulting from the destruction of the vehicle, indicating a large amount of explosive material inside that may have caused additional casualties," he continued.

"We would be deeply saddened by any potential loss of innocent life," Urban said.

CNN reported that nine members of a family, including six children, were killed in the airstrike. An anonymous Afghan official also told AP news agency that three children were killed in the strike near Kabul airport.

The Pentagon said the strike targeted an "imminent" suicide bomb threat from several members of the "Islamic State Khorasan" IS-K group. The bombers were reportedly planning to target Kabul airport, where the US military is conducting an ongoing evacuation mission.

IS-K claimed responibility for a deadly Kabul airport bombing that killed US troops earlier in the week.

Countries to hold virtual meeting

Foreign ministers from several countries will meet virtually on Monday to discuss their plans for Afghanistan, the US State Department has announced.

Representatives from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, Turkey, Qatar, the European Union and NATO are set to participate, the State Department said.

"The participants will discuss an aligned approach for the days and weeks ahead," the statement said.

The statement also said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would speak after the meeting to give an update on the US' recent efforts in Afghanistan.

Watch video 03:16 Dorian Jones: Turkey is a country the Taliban feel they can trust

German chancellor candidates on Afghanistan

In a televised debate, the three candidates to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel in Germany's election touched on events in Afghanistan.

Armin Laschet for Merkel’s center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) described what happened as "a disaster for the West, also a disaster for the German government" and renewed a call for a "national security council'' to improve decision-making in Germany.

Annalena Baerbock for the environmentalist Greens accused the government of "ducking away'' from decisions on assisting endangered Afghans out of the country.

Olaf Scholz for the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) said the Left Party's refusal to support the military evacuation mission from Kabul "greatly saddened'' him and insisted that any government he leads must have "a clear commitment to NATO.''

Sunday's main developments in Afghanistan

Welcome to our rolling coverage on events in Afghanistan. On Sunday, the US military carried out an attack on "multiple 'IS-K' suicide bombers," according to officials. A drone strike blew up their vehicle before they could attack the ongoing evacuation at Kabul's international airport.

The Taliban has said it will let all foreigners and locals with travel authorization leave before the scheduled US withdrawal on Tuesday.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has started a five-country Afghanistan mission. He held initial talks in Turkey over the operation of Kabul airport.

wd, mv/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)