Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani and rival Abdullah Abdullah reach power-sharing deal

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival in the country’s disputed presidential election Abdullah Abdullah reached a power-sharing deal on Sunday that brings an end to months of political stalemate in the war-torn Middle Eastern country.

Abdullah is pegged to head up the peace process with the Taliban while Ghani will lead Afghanistan as president.

The agreement was finalized Sunday afternoon, with both parties agreeing on who would oversee a few key ministries, according to Sediq Sediqqi, spokesman for Ghani.

"Doctor Abdullah will lead the National Reconciliation High Commission and members of his team will be included in the cabinet," he wrote on Twitter.

A spokesperson for Abdullah cited by the German press agency dpa said the 59-year-old ophthalmologist would have a 50% share in the government, covering ministries, independent directorates and provinces.

It was not immediately clear which ministerial positions Abdullah's team would take over. However, during the negotiation process, he had pushed for control of a major portfolio such as finance or foreign affairs.

Ghani and Abdullah both claimed victory after last September's presidential elections. Ghani was declared the official winner but the polls were dogged by successive delays and claims of vote-rigging, said the country's electoral complaints commission.

In March, both men held parallel presidential inauguration ceremonies inside the grounds of Kabul’s presidential palace. The in-fighting had complicated attempts to reach a peace deal between the Taliban and the US meant to end the 19-year Afghan war.

kp/aw (Reuters, AFP)