Afghanistan: Plane crashes in Taliban territory

A state-owned Ariana Afghan Airlines plane crashed in the eastern province of Ghazni, which is partly controlled by the Taliban, officials announced on Monday.

No casualties were immediately confirmed, but a high number is feared. Local media reported that at least 80 people were on board. The cause of the crash is unknown.

"A Boeing plane belonging to the Ariana Afghan Airline, has crashed in the Sado Khel area of Deh Yak district of Ghazni province around 1:10 p.m. local time," Ghazni governor spokesman Aref Noori said in a statement.

"We still don't know if it is a military or commercial plane," he added.

Ariana Airlines denies crash

Ariana Airlines, Afghanistan's national carrier, dismissed the claim that one of their planes had crashed in a statement on their website, saying all their aircraft were operational and safe.

"There has been an airline crash but it does not belong to Ariana because the two flights managed by Ariana today from Herat to Kabul and Herat to Delhi are safe," CEO Mirwais Mirzakwal told Reuters news agency.

The mountainous Deh Yak district in Ghazni province, where the plane crashed, is partly under Taliban control. The province is in the foothills of the Hindu Kush mountain range.

Afghanistan's aviation industry suffered desperately during the rule of the Taliban, when Ariana was subject to strict sanctions and only allowed to fly to Saudi Arabia.

