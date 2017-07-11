 Afghanistan: Multiple deaths in mosque blast | News | DW | 08.10.2021

News

Afghanistan: Multiple deaths in mosque blast

The Taliban say several people have been killed in an explosion at a Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the blast.

Worshippers survey the damage inside a mosque after a bombing

The blast struck during Friday prayers at the Gozar-e-Sayed Abad Mosque in Kunduz

An explosion rocked a Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan's Kunduz province on Friday, killing a number of people, a senior Taliban official said.

Witnesses reported hearing the blast as they gathered for afternoon prayers. 

"This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots ... as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter. He added that a special unit had been sent to the scene to investigate.

Men carry people who have been injured in a bombing in Kabul to an ambulance

The Taliban say a "large number'' of worshippers were killed and wounded in the blast

No claim of responsibility

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast or how many people were killed.

Afghanistan has been hit by several deadly bombings in recent weeks, including one at a mosque in Kabul. 

The Taliban leadership — which took power in August amid the withdrawal of US-led foreign troops — has been grappling to curb attacks by the local Islamic State affiliate, known as Islamic State Khorasan. The group has long been targeting Afghanistan's Shiite community. 

Watch video 02:31

Afghanistan’s justice system altered under the Taliban

nm/fb (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)

