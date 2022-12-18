  1. Skip to content
A photo shows the entrance to Salang tunnel, Afghanistan on September 6, 2021
The Salang pass was built in the 1960s by Soviet engineers (file photo)Image: Adrien Vautier/Le Pictorium/IMAGO
CatastropheAfghanistan

Afghanistan: Many killed as oil truck catches fire

47 minutes ago

The fuel-transporting truck overturned in a long tunnel along the mountainous Salang pass, north of Kabul, with the subsequent fire setting other vehicles ablaze.

https://p.dw.com/p/4L8VH

An oil tanker overturned and caught fire in a mountainous tunnel in Afghanistan killing at least 19 people and injuring over 30, officials said Sunday.

What we know so far

The accident took place on the mountainous Salang pass at around 8.30 p. m. local time (1530 GMT) on Saturday.

Officials said the tanker exploded after rolling over and the subsequent fire set several other vehicles ablaze.

Many of the causalities suffered intense burns.

"Among the dead, it was very hard to identify who was a male and who was a female," said Abdullah Afghan Mal, a senior health official in Parwan.

Hekmatullah Shamim, the spokesman for the governor of Parwan, told reporters that 32 people were injured.

The crash left both sides of the mountainous pass blocked.

The Ministry of Public Works said the blaze had been extinguished by Sunday but the tunnel was still closed to traffic.

It was not immediately clear what caused the vehicle to overturn.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yusuf Ahmadi said the country sent its "deepest condolences to the families of the victims and ... it also calls on all relevant agencies to make more and serious efforts to prevent the recurrence of such terrible incidents."

Medical staff carry the bodies of the victims of a multi-vehicle fire in the Salang pass tunnel, Afghanistan on December 18, 2022
Officials said many of the victims were difficult to identify due to their burnsImage: FARID TANHA/AFP/Getty Images

What is the Salang pass?

One of the highest mountain highways in the world at around 3,650 meters (12,000 feet), the Salang pass was built by Soviet-era specialists in the 1960s and includes a 2.6-kilometer (1.6-mile) tunnel.

The tunnel is located about 90 kilometers north of the Afghan capital, Kabul.

The pass runs through the Hindu Kush mountain range that connects the capital to the north of the country.

Salang is often shut for days because of accidents, heavy snowfalls and avalanches during the winter.

In 2010, more than 150 people died when avalanches struck the pass.

mm/dj (AP, AFP, dpa)

Taliban fighters patrol a street in Kabul

Afghanistan: Taliban return to violent ways

When the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan last year, many expected the fundamentalist group to rule differently this time around. More than a year later, the Taliban have proved them wrong.
Human RightsDecember 7, 2022
FIFA Fußball WM 2022 in Katar | Finale Argentinien - Frankreich

Messi scores twice as Argentina beat France to win World Cup

Soccer3 hours ago
