News

Afghanistan: Last US troops leave Kabul after two decades of war

The United States has completed its evacuation mission, allowing the Taliban to take full control of Kabul airport. The departure comes almost exactly 20 years after the US and allied troops invaded Afghanistan.

US soldier steps on a plane ramp, photo taken using night vision optics

The US military published this photo of the last US soldier to leave Afghanistan, Major General Chris Donahue

The last United States evacuation planes left Afghanistan on Monday, US officials confirmed.

It marks the final departure of US troops from the country after almost 20 years of war. The planes took off one minute before midnight in Kabul, carrying the last US troops to leave the country.

"I'm here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan and the end of the military mission to evacuate American citizens," Central Command Commander General Frank McKenzie said. 

McKenzie said US and coalition military aircraft had evacuated over 120,000 civilians during a two-week airlift following the Taliban's seizure of power. But he did add: "We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out."

And US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said later that "under 200, likely closer to 100 Americans wishing to leave remain in Afghanistan after US withdrawal."

Taliban celebrates 'its full independence'

The Taliban immediately celebrated the withdrawal. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said: "American soldiers left the Kabul airport, and our nation got its full independence."

The Taliban confirmed it had seized control of the airport in the Afghan capital, and celebratory gunfire could be heard around the city shortly after the confirmation of the US withdrawal.

Earlier this year, US President Joe Biden set a deadline of August 31 for the complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

After the final plane had left, Biden issued a statement saying he would explain his decision not to prolong the process.

"Tomorrow afternoon, I will address the American people on my decision not to extend our presence in Afghanistan beyond August 31," he said.

Watch video 03:55

Nils Schmidt, German MP: 'Most important is to reopen Kabul airport for civilian flights'

9/11 spark

The spiral of events that led to the US invasion of Afghanistan began on September 11, 2001, with the terrorist attacks coordinated by the group al-Qaida.

On October 7 of the same year, the US began airstrikes against al-Qaida and Taliban targets after the latter's refusal to hand over Osama bin Laden, the leader of al-Qaida. Two weeks later, ground forces were deployed.

What ensued was a conflict that spanned two decades and cost nearly 2,500 American lives, among them 13 troops in a suicide bombing by the "Islamic State" extremist group last week outside Kabul airport. 

As American and allied troops left in their droves in recent months, the Taliban made sweeping advances across Afghanistan, culminating in their capture of Kabul earlier this month and prompting "the largest airlift in US history, evacuating over 120,000 US citizens, citizens of our allies, and Afghan allies of the United States," Biden said.

The US president praised the US troops' evacuation efforts, saying it was done "with unmatched courage, professionalism, and resolve. Now, our 20 year military presence in Afghanistan has ended."

  • A US Chinook military helicopter flies above the US embassy in Kabul on August 15, 2021.

    In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission

    US helicopters evacuate embassy personnel

    As the Taliban entered the capital, a US Chinook military helicopter evacuates American employees from the US Embassy in Kabul on August 15, 2021. Germany has also sent a pair of smaller helicopters to Kabul to assist in evacuation efforts.

  • A man pulls a girl to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021.

    In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission

    The struggle to reach Kabul's airport

    Thousands of people rushed to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 16 and the following days with hopes of leaving Afghanistan. Dramatic scenes played out as people tried to access the airport and the relative safety from the Taliban it appeared to offer.

  • Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug.16. 2021.

    In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission

    Desperate to escape the Taliban

    Attempts to flee Afghanistan led hundreds of people to run alongside planes in attempts to climb aboard. The dangerous undertaking led to several deaths as people fell off planes while they were taking off, and human remains were also found in one plane's landing gear wheel well.

  • Taliban fighters on a pick-up truck move around a market area, flocked with local Afghan people at the Kote Sangi area of Kabul on August 17, 2021.

    In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission

    Two decades later, Taliban back in control

    After battling Afghan and international troops for two decades, the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan with apparent ease after troops from the United States, Germany and other countries began to withdraw. These Taliban fighters patrol a Kabul district market days after taking over the Afghan capital.

  • A group of refugees and military personnel in front of a plane

    In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission

    Safe — for the time being

    People packed their way into any flights that would bring them out of Afghanistan. The people in this German Air Force transport plane flew to Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Most of the military planes leaving Kabul head to Uzbekistan, Doha or Islamabad where passengers are processed and travel on to other destinations.

  • A Red Cross worker handing out supplies to Afghan refugees

    In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission

    A helping hand

    Afghan refugees at the Ramstein US Air Base in Germany are in dire need of supplies. The Air Base is providing temporary lodging for thousands of evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge.

  • Burqa-clad Afghan women shop at a market area in Kabul on August 23, 2021.

    In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission

    Life under Taliban rule

    Burqa-clad Afghan women shop at a market in Kabul on August 23 — days after the Taliban's takeover of the country. The International Organization for Migration issued an urgent appeal for $24 million to help support the more than 5 million people displaced in Afghanistan and living in "extremely precarious" conditions.

  • A U.S. Marine with the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) escorts a child to his family during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 24, 2021.

    In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission

    Safe passage

    A US Marine escorts a child to his family during the evacuation operation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 24, 2021. US President Joe Biden confirmed the United States will pull out all troops by August 31.

  • People carrying an injured person to a hospital after an attack at Kabul airport

    In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission

    Thousands will be left behind

    Even as thousands of people continued to gather at Kabul's airport, the US State Department warned Americans against traveling to the airport. Explosions later tore through an area just outside Hamid Karzai International Airport, killing scores of people. The acting US ambassador to Afghanistan said "there undoubtedly will be" some at-risk Afghans unable to leave the country.

  • A family evacuated from Kabul Afghanistan walks through the arrival terminal Dulles International Airport to board a bus that will take them to a refugee processing center on August 25, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia.

    In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission

    Exhausted from a harrowing escape

    Many of those who managed to flee Afghanistan have reported mixed emotions, saying they feel lucky to have left safely but still despair over the fates of the thousands of people unable to escape from Taliban rule. This family was evacuated from Kabul and is headed to a US refugee processing center.

    Author: Kevin Mertens


jsi/aw (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

