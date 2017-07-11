Afghanistan: Last US troops leave Kabul after two decades of war

The last United States evacuation planes left Afghanistan on Monday, US officials confirmed.

It marks the final departure of US troops from the country after almost 20 years of war. The planes took off one minute before midnight in Kabul, carrying the last US troops to leave the country.

"I'm here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan and the end of the military mission to evacuate American citizens," Central Command Commander General Frank McKenzie said.

McKenzie said US and coalition military aircraft had evacuated over 120,000 civilians during a two-week airlift following the Taliban's seizure of power. But he did add: "We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out."

And US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said later that "under 200, likely closer to 100 Americans wishing to leave remain in Afghanistan after US withdrawal."

Taliban celebrates 'its full independence'

The Taliban immediately celebrated the withdrawal. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said: "American soldiers left the Kabul airport, and our nation got its full independence."

The Taliban confirmed it had seized control of the airport in the Afghan capital, and celebratory gunfire could be heard around the city shortly after the confirmation of the US withdrawal.

Earlier this year, US President Joe Biden set a deadline of August 31 for the complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

After the final plane had left, Biden issued a statement saying he would explain his decision not to prolong the process.

"Tomorrow afternoon, I will address the American people on my decision not to extend our presence in Afghanistan beyond August 31," he said.

9/11 spark

The spiral of events that led to the US invasion of Afghanistan began on September 11, 2001, with the terrorist attacks coordinated by the group al-Qaida.

On October 7 of the same year, the US began airstrikes against al-Qaida and Taliban targets after the latter's refusal to hand over Osama bin Laden, the leader of al-Qaida. Two weeks later, ground forces were deployed.

What ensued was a conflict that spanned two decades and cost nearly 2,500 American lives, among them 13 troops in a suicide bombing by the "Islamic State" extremist group last week outside Kabul airport.

As American and allied troops left in their droves in recent months, the Taliban made sweeping advances across Afghanistan, culminating in their capture of Kabul earlier this month and prompting "the largest airlift in US history, evacuating over 120,000 US citizens, citizens of our allies, and Afghan allies of the United States," Biden said.

"They have done it with unmatched courage, professionalism, and resolve. Now, our 20 year military presence in Afghanistan has ended."



In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission US helicopters evacuate embassy personnel As the Taliban entered the capital, a US Chinook military helicopter evacuates American employees from the US Embassy in Kabul on August 15, 2021. Germany has also sent a pair of smaller helicopters to Kabul to assist in evacuation efforts.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission The struggle to reach Kabul's airport Thousands of people rushed to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 16 and the following days with hopes of leaving Afghanistan. Dramatic scenes played out as people tried to access the airport and the relative safety from the Taliban it appeared to offer.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Desperate to escape the Taliban Attempts to flee Afghanistan led hundreds of people to run alongside planes in attempts to climb aboard. The dangerous undertaking led to several deaths as people fell off planes while they were taking off, and human remains were also found in one plane's landing gear wheel well.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Two decades later, Taliban back in control After battling Afghan and international troops for two decades, the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan with apparent ease after troops from the United States, Germany and other countries began to withdraw. These Taliban fighters patrol a Kabul district market days after taking over the Afghan capital.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Safe — for the time being People packed their way into any flights that would bring them out of Afghanistan. The people in this German Air Force transport plane flew to Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Most of the military planes leaving Kabul head to Uzbekistan, Doha or Islamabad where passengers are processed and travel on to other destinations.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission A helping hand Afghan refugees at the Ramstein US Air Base in Germany are in dire need of supplies. The Air Base is providing temporary lodging for thousands of evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Life under Taliban rule Burqa-clad Afghan women shop at a market in Kabul on August 23 — days after the Taliban's takeover of the country. The International Organization for Migration issued an urgent appeal for $24 million to help support the more than 5 million people displaced in Afghanistan and living in "extremely precarious" conditions.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Safe passage A US Marine escorts a child to his family during the evacuation operation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 24, 2021. US President Joe Biden confirmed the United States will pull out all troops by August 31.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Thousands will be left behind Even as thousands of people continued to gather at Kabul's airport, the US State Department warned Americans against traveling to the airport. Explosions later tore through an area just outside Hamid Karzai International Airport, killing scores of people. The acting US ambassador to Afghanistan said "there undoubtedly will be" some at-risk Afghans unable to leave the country.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Exhausted from a harrowing escape Many of those who managed to flee Afghanistan have reported mixed emotions, saying they feel lucky to have left safely but still despair over the fates of the thousands of people unable to escape from Taliban rule. This family was evacuated from Kabul and is headed to a US refugee processing center. Author: Kevin Mertens



