 Afghanistan: Kabul under the Taliban

Reporter

Afghanistan: Kabul under the Taliban

Since the Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan, many people in Kabul live in fear losing their free way of life. Maryam is a journalist but can no longer report on what she would like to. Gholam is a musician but can no longer perform in public.

Watch video 12:30

On top of everything else come overwhelming economic problems. Gholam, for example, has had to sell off his furnishings and even his refrigerator to provide for his family any way he could. At the same time, the faint hope that the Taliban might at least bring greater peace and security to a city ravaged by attacks has not been realized. Now, it’s as if the militias of the Islamic State terrorist group had a license to kill. The city’s young and well educated elite are in an especially desperate situation. A Report by Nick Connolly

Vehicles move along a road against the backdrop of smoke rising from the site of blast in Kabul on November 2, 2021, after Afghanistan's capital was hit by two blasts near a military hospital, Taliban officials said, with a witness also reporting gunfire. (Photo by AFP)

Afghanistan: Explosions hit Kabul military hospital 02.11.2021

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - NOVEMBER 02: Taliban members take security measures after a large explosion takes place in Afghanistan's capital Kabul at Wazir Akbar Khan region on November 02, 2021. Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat / Anadolu Agency

'Islamic State' increases attacks in Afghanistan 10.11.2021

Dangerous tunes 10.11.2021

A Pakistani soldier stands guard as stranded Afghan nationals return to Afghanistan at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman on August 15, 2021, after the Taliban took control of the Afghan border town in a rapid offensive across the country. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

What's driving the conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan? 01.11.2021

Mir Urfi, eine Rechtsanwältin in der Stadt Srinagar im indischen Teil Kaschmirs, die sich vor allem um Menschenrechtsfälle kümmert. Es sind Standbilder aus dem 'Reporter' vom 23.10.21. Copyright DW/S. Ahmad.

Advocate fights for rights in India-administered Kashmir 23.10.2021

(Ahmad Mugaber), Geflüchteter aus Afghanistan unterwegs in einer Maschine der US Air Force, die ihn und andere aus Kabul ausfliegt.

Rescued: From Afghanistan to the US 16.10.2021

21.04.2015 * File photo of suitcases that belonged to people brought to Auschwitz for extermination, displayed at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. A 93-year-old former bookkeeper at Auschwitz goes on trial in Germany April 21, 2015, accused by prosecutors of being an accessory in the murder of 300,000 people, even though he was not involved in any actual killing at the notorious Nazi death camp. The trial of Oskar Groening, who was 21 and by his own admission an enthusiastic Nazi when he was sent to Auschwitz in 1942, may turn out to be one of the last big Holocaust trials because so few Nazis suspected of committing crimes during World War Two are still alive. Groening's job at Auschwitz was to collect the belongings of deportees after they had arrived at the camp by train and had been put through a selection process that resulted in many being sent directly to the gas chambers. He was responsible for inspecting their luggage, removing and counting any bank notes that were inside, and ensuring they were sent on to SS offices in Berlin, where they helped to fund the Nazi war effort. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Young Germans visit Auschwitz 09.10.2021

German Chancellor Angela Merkel waves during an election campaign event of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in Dortmund, western Germany, on August 12, 2017. - German Chancellor Angela Merkel returns from holiday to begin six weeks of campaigning for her CDU party in Dortmund, leading up to September 24 parliamentary elections. (Photo by PATRIK STOLLARZ / AFP)

Farewell, Frau Merkel 25.09.2021

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Under the Volcano - The Eruption on the Island of La Palma 06.11.2021

Unternehmer Dirk Gratzel, der bis zu seinem Lebensenden seine persönliche CO2-Bilanz auf null bringen will. Aufgenommen in der Zeche Polsum, eine alte Industriebrache, die Dirk Gratzel auf eigene Kosten renaturiert. ***Juli 2021

One businessman's road to carbon neutrality 02.10.2021

10.9.2021, Deutschland die beiden Politiker Wiebke Winter (CDU) (Foto von: Michael Kappeler/dpa/picture alliance) und Kassem Taher Saleh (Grüne) (foot von imago images/Sven Ellger)

Reporter - German election: Rejuvenating politics 18.09.2021

Es zeigt Jorge Roldan, der als Helfer bei den Aufräumungsarbeiten nach den Anschlägen vom 11.9.01 in New York beteiligt war. Die Rechte liegen komplett bei der DW.

9/11: The forgotten heroes of Ground Zero 11.09.2021

Still from „My Country, My People” Beschreibung: Der Film gewann den Phoenix Preis im Cologne Film Festival 2021 Copyright gehört Phil Grabsky

20 years in Afghanistan: An eyewitness story 10.11.2021

The documentary "My Childhood, My Country" follows an Afghan who lived in the Bamiyan caves as a young boy and grew up to see the Taliban reoccupy his country.

This photograph provided by the Ministry of External Affairs shows, From left, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. India on Wednesday hosted senior security officials from Russia, Iran and the five Central Asian countries to discuss the situation in neighboring Afghanistan following the fall of the U.S.-backed government and the Taliban takeover of the country. India did not invite any Afghan representatives to the talks. The invitations were also sent to Pakistan and China but both declined to attend. (Ministry of External Affairs via AP)

What does India want to achieve through Afghanistan talks? 10.11.2021

India fears that a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan would benefit Pakistan. The government is trying to protect its strategic interests.

Vehicles move along a road against the backdrop of smoke rising from the site of blast in Kabul on November 2, 2021, after Afghanistan's capital was hit by two blasts near a military hospital, Taliban officials said, with a witness also reporting gunfire. (Photo by AFP)

Afghanistan: Several dead after explosions at Kabul hospital 02.11.2021

The attack was claimed by the local chapter of "Islamic State," which has been behind a number of similar incidents in recent months.