Afghanistan: Kabul under the Taliban

On top of everything else come overwhelming economic problems. Gholam, for example, has had to sell off his furnishings and even his refrigerator to provide for his family any way he could. At the same time, the faint hope that the Taliban might at least bring greater peace and security to a city ravaged by attacks has not been realized. Now, it’s as if the militias of the Islamic State terrorist group had a license to kill. The city’s young and well educated elite are in an especially desperate situation. A Report by Nick Connolly