Afghanistan: Kabul blast kills at least 25, scores injured

An explosion near a school in the Dasht-e-Barchi section of western Kabul killed at least 25 people on Saturday and left a least 35 injured. The health authority said that two of the injured were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Afghan security officials would not comment on the cause of the blast and eyewitness accounts have so far been conflicting, with some suggesting a rocket attack and others a car bomb.

No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion. Afghanistan has seen an uptick in violence since international troops began to depart the country earlier this month after 20 years of war.

The roughly 10,000 US and NATO allied troops still in the country are scheduled to leave by September 11, at the latest, yet attacks by Islamist Taliban fighters have increased of late.

The US invaded Afghanistan in late 2001 in retaliation for the Taliban's hosting of then al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who is said to have masterminded attacks on New York's World Trade Center and the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.

The jihadist group "Islamic State" is also active in Afghanistan and has previously attacked minority Shiite residents in western Kabul.

