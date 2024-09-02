Afghanistan: Kabul blast kills 6, injures several more

Police said a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in a neighborhood on the outskirts of Kabul.

An explosion occurred in the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, killing six people and wounding 13 others.

A suicide bomber wearing explosives triggered the blast in the Qala Bakhtiar area of Kabul's southern outskirts, said Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran.

What do we know about the blast?

Police said they were investigating the attack.

"The injured were transferred to hospitals on time and investigations are ongoing," Zadran said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

He added that one of those killed included a woman.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the deadly attack.

Terrorist attacks have decreased in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, vowing to make security their top priority.

Authorities have also tended to downplay or delay the confirmation of such attacks.

However, the so-called Islamic State militant group continues to operate in the country.

In the past, the group has targeted schools, hospitals, mosques and Shiite areas throughout the country.

