Afghanistan: Kabul airlift continues as world takes stock of Taliban takeover — live updates

NATO leaders react to US withdrawal from Afghanistan

European NATO member states' leaders are reacting sharply to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, arguing that the way it has been carried out does damage to the NATO alliance.

European defense and security officials argue the manner in which the withdrawal has been carried out brings into question the continent's US-provided security blanket.

Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks told a local radio station, "Unfortunately the West, and Europe in particular, are showing they are weaker globally."

US soldiers stand guard as Afghan people wait at the Kabul airport

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace was sanguine. "Twenty years of sacrifice is what it is," he said after acknowledging "some would not get back" from Afghanistan.

Lord George Robertson, the former NATO Secretary General at the time of the September 11 attacks, told The Financial Times, "It weakens NATO because the principal of 'in together, out together,' seems to have been abandoned both by Donald Trump and by Joe Biden."

Defiant Afghans rally around national, not Taliban, flag

Defiant Afghans in at least two cities have come out to protest the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, raising the black, red and green Afghan national flag and rallying around it.

Salim Ahmad, a local resident of Jalalabad, told AP dozens gathered and raised the Afghan national flag in an anti-Taliban protest. To disperse the crowd, the Taliban fired shots in the air and there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Afghan journalist Bilal Sarwary shared video on Twitter of Afghans replacing the white Taliban flag with Islamic inscriptions with the Afghan flag.

Pajhwok Afghan News reported, "Protests in support of the national flag also took place in Khost."

Franz Marty, a journalist in Kabul, told DW, "As far as I can tell, it does not reach the threshold that it threatens the Taliban takeover so it won't reverse what happened in the last days, but it shows that people might not easily accept everything that the Taliban wants to change in the country."

German spy agency saw fall of Kabul as 'rather unlikely'

Bild newspaper reported Wednesday that Germany's foreign intelligence service believed that an immediate takeover of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, was "rather unlikely."

The best-selling tabloid cited leaked minutes from a meeting of the German government's crisis response team that took place on Friday.

Prior to the US withdrawal, Germany's Federal Intelligence Service, also known by its German acronym BND, said the Taliban "currently have no interest" in seizing Kabul.

Kabul fell to the Taliban just two days later, on Sunday.

German public conflicted on potential for refugee arrivals

A Civey polling institute representative survey for the daily Augsburger Allgemeine indicated 62.9% of Germans are concerned about a new migration wave into Germany triggered by the fall of Afghanistan. Thirty percent of those polled disagree with these concerns.

Weeks before Germany's general election, politicians have expressed similar concerns about a large number of Afghan refugees arriving in Europe.

The last large wave occurred in 2015 of mostly Syrians and Iraqis following the rise of the so-called Islamic State, an event that continues to haunt national politics in Germany.

What do the candidates for chancellor say about refugee arrivals?

Armin Laschet, the chancellor candidate for the center-right CDU/CSU in September's general elections, tweeted as Kabul fell, "The mistakes regarding the Syrian civil war must not be made again," adding, "2015 will not be repeated."

The parliamentary leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), Alice Weidel, tweeted Monday a similar refrain, "2015 must not be allowed to repeat itself."

Olaf Scholz, who is running as the chancellor candidate for the Social Democrats (SPD), told a campaign event Monday that Turkey, Pakistan, Iran and Iraq could serve as places for refugee settlement.

Annalena Baerbock, the chancellor candidate for the more pro-refugee Greens, appealed to Western nations. She told public broadcaster DLF it would be "enough to work with the European countries that want to, and especially the Americans and Canadians."

Evacuees from Afghanistan land in Germany

The first plane carrying evacuees from Afghanistan landed in Frankfurt early Wednesday.

A Lufthansa flight carried 131 passengers who had been airlifted by German military aircraft from Kabul to the Uzbek capital of Tashkent. From there, they continued on the rest of their journey to Germany on commercial aircraft specially chartered by the German government.

Lufthansa will be sending more planes to ferry evacuees from Tashkent "in the framework of an air bridge and in agreement with the German government."

Flights carrying evacuees are also expected to depart from the Qatari capital of Doha and other countries.

More than 260 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan by the German Bundeswehr so far.

Tuesday's developments: Taliban leader returns, military restarts airlift

Top Taliban leader and co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in the city of Kandahar, the group's spiritual home in the south of Afghanistan, on Tuesday evening for the first time after nearly 20 years. He is the highest-ranking official of the Islamist group who is known to have returned to Afghanistan.

The Taliban held its first press conference on Tuesday where Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the insurgents "will not seek revenge" and that "everyone is forgiven." He said women would be allowed to work and study and "will be very active in society but within the framework of Islam."

Airlifts from Kabul resumed Tuesday after chaos forced the US military to halt flights to clear the tarmac of desperate Afghans seeking a way out. On Tuesday, the US Air Force said it had found human remains in the wheel of one of its C-17s that flew out of Kabul Monday.

US national security advisor Jake Sullivan acknowledged reports that some civilians were "being turned away or pushed back or even beaten," as they tried to reach the Kabul international airport. He said "very large numbers" were reaching the airport and the problem of others was being taken up with the Taliban.

