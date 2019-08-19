 Afghanistan: Is ′Islamic State′ taking advantage of US-Taliban peace talks? | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 19.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Asia

Afghanistan: Is 'Islamic State' taking advantage of US-Taliban peace talks?

"Islamic State" has claimed responsibility for the Kabul attack that killed at least 63 people. Experts say that IS is giving a show of force, as the Taliban are busy holding talks with the US.

A suicide attack in Kabul on Saturday killed at least 63 people

Saturday's suicide attack at a wedding hall in Kabul killed at least 63 people and wounded more than 200. A group affiliated with the militant organization "Islamic State" (IS) claimed responsibility for the bombing.

The wedding was believed to be a Hazara-Shiite gathering. Shiite Muslims are frequently targeted in Sunni-majority Afghanistan, and neighboring Pakistan, by hardline Sunni outfits, including IS.

"Nothing is safe in our country. They have been targeting our schools, our sports clubs, and now they are bombing our wedding halls also," the groom's brother-in-law, who witnessed the attack, told DW.

The attack sparked widespread outrage in the war-ravaged country. On Monday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani vowed to "eliminate" all IS safe havens.

But security analysts say that IS is certainly gaining strength in Afghanistan and is likely to bring more Taliban fighters into its fold. A number of Taliban jihadists are reportedly unhappy with their leadership's ongoing peace negotiations with the US in Doha, Qatar.

However, the Taliban condemned the IS-claimed attack and denied any involvement.

Read more: Violence spikes in Afghanistan – is peace with Taliban a good idea?

Watch video 01:43

Kabul wedding bomb blast kills over 60 people

Gaining a foothold

IS in Afghanistan is mainly composed of former Pakistani Taliban fighters, who declared their allegiance to Abu Bakr al-Baghadadi, the IS leader.

The Taliban and IS have engaged in intense fighting since the latter first emerged in Afghanistan in late 2014, and successfully established a chapter in the eastern part of the war-torn country in January 2015.

Both the Taliban and IS oppose the government in Kabul. But they are deeply divided over leadership, ideology and tactics. Their brutal conflict, however, is for the most part rooted in their quest for control over territory.

Read more: Are Taliban and Kabul teaming up against 'Islamic State'?

The Taliban — a much stronger armed group in comparison to IS in Afghanistan — view themselves as the main Islamist opposition group in the country. Their stated aim is to overthrow the Western-backed government in Kabul and impose a harsh form of Islamic rule.

IS, on the other hand, aims to turn Afghanistan into its South Asian base and expand its presence to other countries in the region. "It is due to such differences and very brutal acts by IS, that the Taliban are favored as an armed opposition compared to IS," said Yonus Fakur, a Kabul-based Afghan political analyst.

Sectarian divisions

The wedding hall attack on Saturday was not the first time that IS targeted Afghan Shiites. Afghanistan's Shiite minority witnessed several attacks in 2017 and 2018. Hundreds of people have been killed in attacks on their mosques and religious ceremonies.

Kabul-based security analyst Wahid Muzhdah believes the jihadist group is trying to create sectarian rifts in Afghanistan.

"IS is facing a huge challenge from the Taliban, who are a potent militant force in the country," Muzhdah told DW.

"To establish itself in Afghanistan, IS needs support from local extremist Sunni groups. IS is targeting Shiites to distinguish itself from the Taliban," Muzhdah added.

Read more: Why a Taliban peace deal won't end bloodshed in Afghanistan

Watch video 01:01

Taliban car bomb attack rocks Kabul

Afghan security experts fear IS could divide the country along sectarian lines. Muzhdah, however, believes it won't be an easy task for the jihadist group.

"After each IS attack on Afghan Shiites, religious leaders from all Islamic sects have come forward in support of the victims," he said. "But if the government doesn't do anything to stop such attacks, the sectarian split could deepen," Muzhdah warned.

Read more: US to reduce Afghanistan forces by 2020

From the Middle East to South Asia

The IS focus on Afghanistan was quite inevitable after the group suffered heavy losses in Syria and Iraq in 2017. After the IS defeat in Iraq, experts had warned that a large number of its fighters could move into Afghanistan and Pakistan from the Middle East.

"As a result of setbacks in Iraq and Syria, we will most likely experience a major influx of IS fighters into Afghanistan and Pakistan looking for new areas of operations," Siegfried O. Wolf, a South Asia expert at the University of Heidelberg, told DW.

IS presence in Afghanistan is no longer confined to Nangarhar province. According to reports, the group has increased activities in other parts of Afghanistan as well, including the relatively safe northern regions.

IS, or IS-linked attacks, have also spiked in Pakistan. Experts say the group could get support from Pakistan-based militant outfits that are against Shiites and the Iranian influence in their country.

Afghan authorities have repeatedly accused Islamabad of supporting the Taliban, and other militant groups, and sending them into Afghanistan to destabilize the government.

Experts say that although Pakistan does not consider IS an ally, or a group which can fulfill its strategic interests in the region, things could change in the future as the hardline Saudi Wahhabi ideology could emerge as a unifying factor.

Read more: Why Afghanistan is skeptical of Donald Trump's Pakistan outreach

  • Survivors of an attack in Kabul move away from the ensuing blaze (Reuters/M. Ismail)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Fragile security

    Repeated attacks in Afghanistan over the past several months have killed and wounded hundreds of innocent Afghans, and shown the world the fragile and worsening state of security in the conflict-stricken country. The incidents have plunged war-weary Afghan citizens into a state of despair and highlighted the limitations faced by the government in Kabul in ensuring public security.

  • Against a backdrop of black smoke, a helicopter flies over a military hospital in Kabul (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Hossaini)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    A long series of attacks

    The violent incidents have made Afghanistan once again a staple of international headlines. Outfits like the Taliban and the "Islamic State" (IS) have claimed responsibility for the attacks. The Afghan government is under heavy pressure to restore security and take back territory controlled by a number of insurgent groups, including the Taliban and IS.

  • Afghanistan Taliban Kämpfer in der Ghazni Provinz (Reuters)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Spring offensive

    Last week, the Taliban announced the start of their annual spring offensive, dismissing an offer of peace talks by President Ashraf Ghani. The militants, fighting to restore their version of strict Islamic law to Afghanistan, said their campaign was a response to a more aggressive US military strategy adopted last year, which aims to force the militants into peace talks.

  • USA Ashraf Ghani und Donald Trump auf der UN Vollversammlung in New York (Getty Images/AFP/B. Smialowski)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Trump's Afghanistan policy

    US President Donald Trump unveiled a new strategy for Afghanistan last year, vowing to deploy more troops, on top of the 11,000 already in the country, to train and advise Afghan security forces. Trump also pledged to support Afghan troops in their war against the Taliban and maintain American presence in the country for as long as there was a need for it.

  • Taliban Afghanistan Friedensprogramm (Getty Images/AFP/N. Shirzad)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Afghan peace process

    Despite President Ghani's offer in February for peace talks "without preconditions," the Taliban have shown no interest, dismissing the peace overtures as a "conspiracy." Observers say it is unlikely that the militant group will engage in any negotiations, as they currently have the upper hand on the battleground. The Taliban now control more Afghan districts than at any other time since 2001.

  • Afghanistan Kabul Protest gegen vermutete pakistanische Unterstützung der Taliban (DW/H. Hamraz)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Pakistani support

    Pakistan has been under pressure from Kabul and Washington to stop offering safe havens to militants blamed for attacks in Afghanistan, a charge Islamabad denies and insists that its influence over the insurgents has been exaggerated. Kabul and Islamabad regularly trade accusations of harboring the other country's militants and the harsh language has underscored the strains between them.

  • Gulbuddin Hekmatyar (Reuters/O.Sobhani)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Role of the warlords

    Apart from the Taliban, Afghan warlords exercise massive influence in the country. Last year, Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul after a 20-year exile to play an active role in Afghan politics. In September 2016, the Afghan government signed a deal with Hekmatyar in the hope that other warlords and militant groups would seek better ties with Kabul.

  • Polen Nato-Gipfel in Warschau - Ghani & Abdullah (Reuters/K. Pempel)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    An inefficient government

    In the midst of an endless battle for power, President Ghani's approval ratings continue to plummet. Rampant corruption in the Afghan government and a long tug-of-war within the US-brokered national unity government has had a negative impact on the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism.

    Author: Shamil Shams


DW recommends

Afghanistan: Dozens killed in blast at Kabul wedding hall

At least 63 people have been killed and nearly 200 wounded in a suicide bombing in Kabul. An Islamic State-affiliated group in Afghanistan claimed responsibility for the deadly attack. (17.08.2019)  

Taliban-US hold fresh talks in Doha amid peace deal hopes

The US and the Taliban are holding a new round of talks seeking to end nearly 18 years of war in Afghanistan. But uncertainty around a potential peace deal has triggered anxiety among many Afghans. (03.08.2019)  

Violence spikes in Afghanistan – is peace with Taliban a good idea?

Violent attacks in Afghanistan have continued despite ongoing peace talks between the Taliban and the US in Qatar. Is the international engagement with the Taliban actually emboldening Islamist militants? (31.07.2019)  

Afghanistan's Hazaras: Targeted by militants, neglected by government

At least 80 people have been killed in an attack on the Shiite Hazara community in Kabul. "Islamic State" has claimed responsibility, highlighting the group's increasing presence in Afghanistan. (23.07.2016)  

Why a Taliban peace deal won't end bloodshed in Afghanistan

The Taliban continue to attack civilians in Afghanistan despite reportedly pledging to negotiators in Qatar that they would stop. What is the militant group trying to achieve by continuing these violent attacks? (26.07.2019)  

US to reduce Afghanistan forces by 2020

US Secretary of State Pompeo said that the US wants to begin withdrawing its forces from Afghanistan by 2020. The introduction of a time frame on troop reduction comes as talks with the Taliban are due later this week. (30.07.2019)  

Why Afghanistan is skeptical of Donald Trump's Pakistan outreach

US President Donald Trump discussed the Afghan conflict with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday at the White House. Both the Trump-Khan meeting and some of US president's comments didn't go down well in Kabul. (23.07.2019)  

Are Taliban and Kabul teaming up against 'Islamic State'?

Despite the bloody war between the Afghan government and the Taliban, the two share a common enemy: the "Islamic State." This has led to some inadvertent cooperation between both sides. (03.08.2018)  

Khorasan – Examining a jihadist myth

What is the significance of Khorasan for the jihadist organizations like "Islamic State" and the Taliban? DW looks at the historical and religious import of a geographical area that once covered many present-day nations. (25.07.2016)  

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

Sixteen years after the US invasion of Afghanistan, the war-torn country remains in the grip of Islamist violence. A string of deadly attacks in recent months suggests militants are stronger than ever. (30.04.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Kabul wedding bomb blast kills over 60 people  

Taliban car bomb attack rocks Kabul  

Related content

Afghanistan, Nangarhar feiert 100 Jahre Unabhängigkeit

Opinion: Afghanistan's roller-coaster history 19.08.2019

It should have been a joyous occasion: 100 years of independence. Instead Afghanistan mourned the dead after a wedding was attacked. The US and the Taliban are thrashing out a peace deal, but what does the future hold?

Afghanistan Kabul Anschlag auf Hochzeitsfeier

Afghanistan: Dozens killed in blast at Kabul wedding hall 17.08.2019

At least 63 people have been killed and nearly 200 wounded in a suicide bombing in Kabul. An Islamic State-affiliated group in Afghanistan claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

Will Kashmir crisis delay an Afghan peace deal? 10.08.2019

India's move to scrap Kashmir's special status has angered neighboring Pakistan, which claims the region as its own. Islamabad is now busy dealing with the Kashmir issue. Could it hamper Pakistan's efforts to broker a peace deal between the US and the Taliban?

Advertisement