The Pakistani Embassy in Kabul.
A guard was injured and some damage done to the buildingImage: Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images
ConflictsAfghanistan

IS claims attack on Pakistani Embassy in Kabul

33 minutes ago

The "Islamic State" claimed responsibility for attacking the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul. A guard was injured and some damage was done to the building. The group was targeting the ambassador, who escaped unhurt.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KRlT

The "Islamic State" claimed responsibility for the attack on Pakistan's embassy in Kabul, according to a statement by one of their affiliated channels on Telegram said on Sunday.

The embassy in the Afghan capital was attacked on Friday with gunfire, injuring a Pakistani security guard and causing some damage to the building.

IS said two of their members were armed with "medium and sniper weapons," and were targeting the Pakistani ambassador and his guards in the courtyard. 

In a statement cited by jihadi monitor SITE, the "Islamic State's" regional chapter said it had "attacked the apostate Pakistani ambassador and his guards."

Authorities condemn the attack

Islamabad has called it an assassination attempt. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for an investigation into the incident. 

A spokesperson from Kabul's police force said authorities arrested one suspect and recovered two light weapons from a nearby building.

An embassy official told the AFP news agency a lone attacker "came behind the cover of houses and started firing,"  but that the ambassador and other staff were safe.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry condemned the attack and added, "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will not allow any malicious actors to pose a threat to the security of diplomatic missions in Kabul."

Pakistan does not officially recognize the Taliban government, but the country has kept its embassy open in Kabul and maintains a full diplomatic mission.

Ties between Pakistan and the Taliban are complicated, as Islamabad has been accused of supporting the group. 

After the Afghan Taliban took over last year, more than a million people have crossed the border and sought refuge in Pakistan.

tg/sms (AFP, Reuters)

Parwana Ibrahimkhail Nijrabim wears a black headscarve. She is sat in front of a book shelf and looking at the caemra

Afghan activist recounts torture in Taliban prison

Afghan activist recounts torture in Taliban prison

Parwana Ibrahimkhail Nijrabi, an Afghan women's rights activist, spent 24 days in Taliban captivity after being arrested in January. She has since fled to Germany, arriving in August, but the nightmare experience continues to haunt her, she told DW.
Human RightsNovember 29, 202203:51 min
Destroyed police truck surrounded by law enforcement and rescue workers following TTP attack in Quetta, Pakistan

Pakistan: Deadly blast targets police at vaccination drive

Pakistan: Deadly blast targets police at vaccination drive

The blast in the city of Quetta was claimed by the Pakistani Taliban, who struck a cease-fire with Islamabad following talks in Kabul in May. It targeted police officers who were escorting a polio vaccination drive.
PoliticsNovember 30, 2022
EU should go to WTO over US subsidies, says lawmaker

EU should go to WTO over US subsidies, says lawmaker

Business1 hour ago
