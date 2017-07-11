 Afghanistan: Gunmen shoot dead two women officials | News | DW | 17.01.2021

News

Afghanistan: Gunmen shoot dead two women officials

Two women officials have been killed in a shooting in Kabul as violence between the government and militants continues unabated.

Afghan security personnel standing guard in Kabul

A new trend of targeted killings of high-profile figures has sown fear in the Afghan capital

Gunmen opened fire on a car carrying two officials in the center of the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday morning, police reported.

Two women were killed in the attack, the most recent in a spate of violence that has engulfed the country as peace negotiations between the government and the Taliban continue.

Jamshid Rasuli, spokesman for the attorney general's office, told AFP that: "They were judges working for the supreme court."

Local newspaper Tolo News reported that eyewitnesses saw two men on a motorcycle open fire on a car killing two and injuring one.

A security source told Tolo News that at least one of the women was a judge and that the driver of the car had been injured in the attack.

No group had yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

