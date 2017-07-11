Afghanistan: Gunmen kill government's top media officer

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the killing of Dawa Khan Menapal — just days after they pledged "retaliatory" attacks against top government officials.
The Afghan Interior Ministry on Friday said gunmen shot and killed the director of the Government Information Media Center.
"Unfortunately, the savage terrorists have committed a cowardly act once again and martyred a patriotic Afghan," Interior Ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai said of the death of Dawa Khan Menapal.
"He [Menapal] was a young man who stood like a mountain in the face of enemy propaganda, and who was always a major supporter of the [Afghan] regime," Stanikzai said.
An official said Menapal was killed during Friday prayers.
The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the assassination.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Menapal "was killed in a special attack" by the group's militants and was "punished to his deeds.''
The assassination came just days after the Taliban carried out a bomb-and-gun attack targeting the Afghan defense minister's house.
The Islamist insurgent group then pledged more "retaliatory" attacks against top officials.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated...