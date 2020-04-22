Afghanistan: Gunmen attack Doctors Without Borders clinic in Kabul

Armed men have attacked a medical clinic in the Afghan capital. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.
Gunmen stormed a Doctors Without Borders medical clinic in the western part of the Afghan capital city of Kabul on Tuesday, setting off a gun battle with police and security forces, according to the Afghan Interior Ministry.
"Our special forces are in the area," said Marwa Amini, a spokeswoman for the ministry, adding that special police units have cordoned off the site and are trying to bring the situation under control.
There was no immediate information about any deaths in the attack on the Dasht-e-Barchi Hospital, or any claim of responsibility, however the Taliban denied responsibility for the attack.
At least four people were reported wounded. The deputy health minister may have been visiting the clinic at the time, an interior ministry source said.
Doctors Without Borders, also known by its French name Medecins Sans Frontieres have not yet commented on the matter. The humanitarian organization runs a maternity clinic at the hospital.
A paediatrician who fled the besieged building told the AFP news agency that he heard a loud explosion at the entrance of the hospital. "The hospital was full of patients and doctors; there was total panic inside," he said.
Motive behind attack remains unclear
An anonymous security official said gunfire and an explosion were heard after two or three assailants in military uniform entered the hospital, the German Press Agency reported.
Video footage shared on social media showed trails of white and black smoke rising from a hospital in Kabul's Dashti Barchi, a mostly Shiite neighbourhood that has been the target of past attacks by Islamic State militants.
However, it was unclear why the hospital, a 100-bed facility that provides health services to the area, was targeted.
Both the Taliban and the Islamic State are active in and around Kabul and have been known to target security forces and the military, as well as civilians.
The Taliban say they are refraining from attacking urban centres and that their operations are aimed at government security forces
The Afghan government also reported on Tuesday a number of fatalities following a suicide blast at a funeral in the east of the country, AFP reported.
mvb/aw (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)
