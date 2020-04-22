Afghanistan: Gunmen attack Doctors Without Borders clinic in Kabul

A Doctors Without Borders medical clinic in the western part of the Afghan capital city of Kabul came under attack on Tuesday, according to a source from the Ministry of Interior.

"A hospital belonging to Doctors Without Borders is under attack," the source told Reuters, adding that the deputy health minister may have been visiting the clinic at the time.

A Ministry of Interior statement confirmed an attack had taken place at a hospital. Security forces were working to counter the attack.

Doctors Without Borders, also known by its French name Medecins Sans Frontieres, did not immediately respond to request for comment, Reuters reported.

A pediatrician who fled the building told AFP news agency that he heard a loud explosion at the entrance of the hospital. "The hospital was full of patients and doctors; there was total panic inside," he said.

The Taliban denied responsibility for the attack.

mvb/aw (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

More to come…

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.