Afghanistan: Ghani resolute in face of Taliban calls to quit — live updates

The Taliban have launched a multi-pronged assault on the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif

The government has also lost control of Logar province, just south of Kabul

US Marines returned to Kabul to help evacuate embassy staff

President Ghani is clinging to power, saying he is "focused on preventing further instability"

Last updated at 12.35 p.m. (UTC/GMT). For more on the Taliban offensive, click here.

Germany plans swift exit

The German Armed Forces have begun preparations for a swift evacuation of German citizens and local forces from Afghanistan, according to the news agency DPA.

Occurring in the coming week, the deployment will consist of mainly paratroopers from the Rapid Forces Division (DSK), which the Bundeswehr has on standby for exactly this kind of task as part of its National Risk and Crisis Preparedness.

The move comes after Friday's announcement from Foreign Minister Heiko Maas that Germany will reduce the number of staff at its Kabul embassy to the "absolute minimum."

Austria maintains strict policy on deporting Afghans

Austria said it will continue to send Afghans back to their home country in the event their requests for asylum fail.

Taliban advances have prompted other European Union countries to reconsider similar stances, but Vienna remains steadfast in its determination to send the asylum seekers back.

"It is easy to call for a general ban on deportations to Afghanistan, while on the other hand negating the expected flight movements. Those who need protection must receive it as close as possible to their country of origin," Austria's Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told the APA news agency.

Austria was one of six EU countries that insisted last week on their right to forcibly deport rejected Afghan asylum seekers. Three of those countries — Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands — have since reversed that policy.

Meanwhile, in Germany, the Green Party's candidate for chancellor Annalena Baerbock has warned against a repeat of Europe's failings during the Syrian civil war.

European countries were drastically unprepared for the fact that people would have to leave their country in such a dramatic situation, Baerbock told Deutschlandfunk radio.

This "catastrophic" mistake must not be repeated and "we must not wait until all 27 EU countries are ready to accept refugees," she said.

Ghani: Remobilizing troops a top priority

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is hoping to galvanize the country's armed forces as Taliban fighters edged closer to Kabul.

"In the current situation, the remobilization of our security and defense forces is our top priority, and serious steps are being taken in this regard," he said in a televised speech.

Ghani also vowed not to give up the "achievements" of the last 20 years, adding that "consultations" were taking place to try to end the conflict.

"As a historic mission, I will not let the imposed war on people cause more deaths," he said, appearing somber and sitting before an Afghan flag.

"Therefore, I have started extensive consultations inside the government with the elders, political leaders, representatives of people, and international partners on achieving a reasonable and certain political solution in which the peace and stability of the people of Afghanistan are envisaged."

"As your President, my focus is on preventing further instability, violence, and displacement of my people," Ghani said in his address to the nation.

Ghani gave no suggestion of responding to a Taliban demand that he resign before talks on a ceasefire and a political settlement take place.

Mazar-e-Sharif vulnerable

The Taliban have launched a major offensive on the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif, sparking heavy fighting on its outskirts, according to Munir Ahmad Farhad, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had flown to Mazar-e-Sharif on Wednesday in an attempt to rally the city's defenses, meeting with several militia commanders, including Abdul Rashid Dostum and Ata Mohammad Noor. But that show of support appears to have come to nothing.

The commanders remain allied with the government, but some have come under increasing pressure to switch sides, if only for their own survival. Ismail Khan, a powerful former warlord who had tried to defend Herat, was captured by the Taliban when the insurgents seized the city after two weeks of fighting.

Taliban take Logar province

An Afghan lawmaker says the Taliban have captured Logar province, just 11 kilometers (7 miles) south of the capital, Kabul.

Homa Ahmadi, a lawmaker from Logar, says that the Taliban now control the entire province.

Watch video 04:12 DW News

US marines arrive as Taliban edges towards Kabul

The Taliban have tightened their territorial grip around Kabul, as US Marines returned to help with emergency evacuations from Afghanistan.

With the country's second-and third-largest cities now under Taliban command, Kabul has effectively become besieged, and may be just weeks away from falling.

Insurgent fighters are now camped just 50 kilometers (30 miles) away, leaving the United States and other countries scrambling to airlift their nationals out of Kabul ahead of a feared Taliban assault.

Watch video 05:26 Former top US official on Afghanistan: 'My biggest fear is unfolding now'

Taliban takes control of radio station

The Taliban have released a video declaring the takeover of the main radio station in the southern city of Kandahar, renaming it the Voice of Sharia, or Islamic law.

In the footage, an insurgent said all employees were present and would broadcast news, political analysis and recitations of the Quran. It appears the station will no longer play music.

jsi/dj (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)