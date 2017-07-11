Afghanistan: First flight from Taliban-controlled Kabul lands in Doha

More than 100 passengers, including citizens of the United States and several other Western nations, on a Qatar Airways flight from Taliban-controlled Kabul landed in Doha on Thursday. It was the first time a civilian, international flight departed the Kabul airport since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan last month.

"We managed to fly the first plane with passengers just an hour ago," Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said, thanking the Taliban for helping reopen the airport.

Qatari officials said Thursday that Taliban authorities permitted a flight out of Kabul for passengers who had the proper documents. The officials added that between 100-150 Americans and other Westerners were on the plane and 200 more people would fly out of Afghanistan on Friday.

Thursday's flight was the first commercial flight from Kabul since the airport shuttered with the US withdrawal late last month. The closure marked the end of a frantic airlift conducted by the US and other NATO allies in an effort to evacuate their citizens and Afghan allies at risk of retaliation from the Taliban.

Footage on Doha-based broadcaster Al-Jazeera on Thursday showed people at the airport, including women, children and elderly passengers all with luggage as well as the plane later taking off and then passengers deplaning a few hours later in Doha. A Canadian man told the Arab satellite network at the Kabul airport that he was grateful to the Qataris.

A large group of foreigners were aboard the flight to Doha

US continues efforts to evacuate citizens from Afghanistan

After the plane's arrival in Doha, the White House said communication with the Taliban to organize the fight was "businesslike and professional" and "a positive first step."

While the Taliban have said people could continue to leave Afghanistan after the US withdrawal, in recent days charter flights attempting to depart the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif have been held up by the Islamist militant group now in control of the country.

The US had said previously that approximately 100 Americans remain in Kabul, as well as thousands of Afghan allies and their families who did not manage to make it out.

The White House on Thursday approved a plan put forward by the Department of Defense for the US to cooperate with volunteer groups, former US Special Forces and others with knowledge of Afghanistan attempting to evacuate people from the country, Politico reported.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission US helicopters evacuate embassy personnel As the Taliban entered the capital, a US Chinook military helicopter evacuates American employees from the US Embassy in Kabul on August 15, 2021. Germany has also sent a pair of smaller helicopters to Kabul to assist in evacuation efforts.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission The struggle to reach Kabul's airport Thousands of people rushed to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 16 and the following days with hopes of leaving Afghanistan. Dramatic scenes played out as people tried to access the airport and the relative safety from the Taliban it appeared to offer.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Desperate to escape the Taliban Attempts to flee Afghanistan led hundreds of people to run alongside planes in attempts to climb aboard. The dangerous undertaking led to several deaths as people fell off planes while they were taking off, and human remains were also found in one plane's landing gear wheel well.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Two decades later, Taliban back in control After battling Afghan and international troops for two decades, the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan with apparent ease after troops from the United States, Germany and other countries began to withdraw. These Taliban fighters patrol a Kabul district market days after taking over the Afghan capital.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Safe — for the time being People packed their way into any flights that would bring them out of Afghanistan. The people in this German Air Force transport plane flew to Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Most of the military planes leaving Kabul head to Uzbekistan, Doha or Islamabad where passengers are processed and travel on to other destinations.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission A helping hand Afghan refugees at the Ramstein US Air Base in Germany are in dire need of supplies. The Air Base is providing temporary lodging for thousands of evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Life under Taliban rule Burqa-clad Afghan women shop at a market in Kabul on August 23 — days after the Taliban's takeover of the country. The International Organization for Migration issued an urgent appeal for $24 million to help support the more than 5 million people displaced in Afghanistan and living in "extremely precarious" conditions.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Safe passage A US Marine escorts a child to his family during the evacuation operation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 24, 2021. US President Joe Biden confirmed the United States will pull out all troops by August 31.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Thousands will be left behind Even as thousands of people continued to gather at Kabul's airport, the US State Department warned Americans against traveling to the airport. Explosions later tore through an area just outside Hamid Karzai International Airport, killing scores of people. The acting US ambassador to Afghanistan said "there undoubtedly will be" some at-risk Afghans unable to leave the country.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Exhausted from a harrowing escape Many of those who managed to flee Afghanistan have reported mixed emotions, saying they feel lucky to have left safely but still despair over the fates of the thousands of people unable to escape from Taliban rule. This family was evacuated from Kabul and is headed to a US refugee processing center. Author: Kevin Mertens



