Afghanistan: First flight from Taliban-controlled Kabul lands in Doha

Qatari officials say a Qatar Airways flight that departed Kabul with Americans on board has landed in Doha. The flight departed with over 100 passengers on board.

Ziviler Evakuierungsflug aus Afghanistan | Landung in Doha

Some 200 passengers were on the flight from Kabul to Doha on Thursday

Americans and dozens on a Qatar Airways flight from Taliban-controlled Kabul landed in Doha landed on Thursday, the first time a civilian international flight departed the Kabul airport since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan last month.

"We managed to fly the first plane with passengers just an hour ago," Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said, thanking the Taliban for helping reopen the airport.

Qatari officials said Thursday that Taliban authorities permitted a flight out of Kabul for passengers who had the proper documents. The officials added that between 100-150 Americans and other Westerners were on the plane and 200 more people would fly out of Afghanistan on Friday.

Thursday's flight was the first commercial flight from Kabul since the airport shuttered with the US withdrawal late last month. The closure marked the end of a frantic airlift conducted by the US and other NATO allies in an effort to evacuate their citizens and Afghan allies at risk of retaliation from the Taliban.

Footage on Doha-based broadcaster Al-Jazeera on Thursday showed people at the airport, including women, children and elderly passengers all with luggage as well as the plane later taking off and then passengers deplaning a few hours later in Doha. A Canadian man told the Arab satellite network at the Kabul airport that he was grateful to the Qataris.

People waiting to board the flight out of Kabul airport on September 9, 2021

A large group of foreigners were aboard the flight to Doha

US continues efforts to evacuate citizens from Afghanistan

After the plane's arrival in Doha, the White House said communication with the Taliban to organize the fight was "businesslike and professional" and "a positive first step."

While the Taliban have said people could continue to leave Afghanistan after the US withdrawal, in recent days charter flights attempting to depart the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif have been held up by the Islamist militant group now in control of the country.

The US had said previously that approximately 100 Americans remain in Kabul, as well as thousands of Afghan allies and their families who did not manage to make it out.

The White House on Thursday approved a plan put forward by the Department of Defense for the US to cooperate with volunteer groups, former US Special Forces and others with knowledge of Afghanistan attempting to evacuate people from the country, Politico reported.

  • A US Chinook military helicopter flies above the US embassy in Kabul on August 15, 2021.

    In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission

    US helicopters evacuate embassy personnel

    As the Taliban entered the capital, a US Chinook military helicopter evacuates American employees from the US Embassy in Kabul on August 15, 2021. Germany has also sent a pair of smaller helicopters to Kabul to assist in evacuation efforts.

  • A man pulls a girl to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021.

    In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission

    The struggle to reach Kabul's airport

    Thousands of people rushed to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 16 and the following days with hopes of leaving Afghanistan. Dramatic scenes played out as people tried to access the airport and the relative safety from the Taliban it appeared to offer.

  • Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug.16. 2021.

    In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission

    Desperate to escape the Taliban

    Attempts to flee Afghanistan led hundreds of people to run alongside planes in attempts to climb aboard. The dangerous undertaking led to several deaths as people fell off planes while they were taking off, and human remains were also found in one plane's landing gear wheel well.

  • Taliban fighters on a pick-up truck move around a market area, flocked with local Afghan people at the Kote Sangi area of Kabul on August 17, 2021.

    In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission

    Two decades later, Taliban back in control

    After battling Afghan and international troops for two decades, the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan with apparent ease after troops from the United States, Germany and other countries began to withdraw. These Taliban fighters patrol a Kabul district market days after taking over the Afghan capital.

  • A group of refugees and military personnel in front of a plane

    In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission

    Safe — for the time being

    People packed their way into any flights that would bring them out of Afghanistan. The people in this German Air Force transport plane flew to Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Most of the military planes leaving Kabul head to Uzbekistan, Doha or Islamabad where passengers are processed and travel on to other destinations.

  • A Red Cross worker handing out supplies to Afghan refugees

    In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission

    A helping hand

    Afghan refugees at the Ramstein US Air Base in Germany are in dire need of supplies. The Air Base is providing temporary lodging for thousands of evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge.

  • Burqa-clad Afghan women shop at a market area in Kabul on August 23, 2021.

    In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission

    Life under Taliban rule

    Burqa-clad Afghan women shop at a market in Kabul on August 23 — days after the Taliban's takeover of the country. The International Organization for Migration issued an urgent appeal for $24 million to help support the more than 5 million people displaced in Afghanistan and living in "extremely precarious" conditions.

  • A U.S. Marine with the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) escorts a child to his family during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 24, 2021.

    In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission

    Safe passage

    A US Marine escorts a child to his family during the evacuation operation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 24, 2021. US President Joe Biden confirmed the United States will pull out all troops by August 31.

  • People carrying an injured person to a hospital after an attack at Kabul airport

    In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission

    Thousands will be left behind

    Even as thousands of people continued to gather at Kabul's airport, the US State Department warned Americans against traveling to the airport. Explosions later tore through an area just outside Hamid Karzai International Airport, killing scores of people. The acting US ambassador to Afghanistan said "there undoubtedly will be" some at-risk Afghans unable to leave the country.

  • A family evacuated from Kabul Afghanistan walks through the arrival terminal Dulles International Airport to board a bus that will take them to a refugee processing center on August 25, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia.

    In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission

    Exhausted from a harrowing escape

    Many of those who managed to flee Afghanistan have reported mixed emotions, saying they feel lucky to have left safely but still despair over the fates of the thousands of people unable to escape from Taliban rule. This family was evacuated from Kabul and is headed to a US refugee processing center.

    Author: Kevin Mertens


ar/sms (AFP, AP)

