Afghanistan: Final US planes leave Kabul after two decades of war

The final United States evacuation planes left Afghanistan on Monday, US officials confirmed.

It marks the final departure of its troops from the country after almost 20 years of war.

"I'm here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the end of the military mission to evacuate American citizens," Central Command Commander General Frank McKenzie said, before adding the final planes took off one minute before midnight in Kabul.

McKenzie said US and coalition military aircraft had evacuated over 120,000 civilians during a two-week airlift that was brought about by the Taliban's seizure of power.

But he did add: "We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out."

Taliban celebrates 'its full independence'

In the wake of the departure, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said: "American soldiers left the Kabul airport, and our nation got its full independence."

The Taliban confirmed it had seized control of the airport in the Afghan capital and gunfire could be heard around the city shortly after the confirmation of the US withdrawal.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden set an August 31 deadline for the complete withdrawal of US troops- from Afghanistan.

In the wake of the final plane leaving, Biden issued a statement saying he would explain his decision not to prolong the process.

"Tomorrow afternoon, I will address the American people on my decision not to extend our presence in Afghanistan beyond August 31," he said.

9/11 spark

The spiral of events that led to the US invasion of Afghanistan began on September 11, 2001, with the terrorist attacks coordinated by the terrorist group Al-Qaida.

On October 7 of the same year, the US began airstrikes against Al-Qaida and Taliban targets, after the latter's refusal to hand over Osama Bin Laden. Two weeks later, ground forces were deployed.

What ensued was a conflict that spanned two decades, but ultimately saw the Taliban return to power, after the previous stint ended with the invasion of US and allied troops.

Watch video 03:55 Nils Schmidt, German MP: 'Most important is to reopen Kabul airport for civilian flights'

jsi/aw (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)