Afghanistan: Final German evacuation flight leaves Kabul airport

The German military has completed its airlift operations from the Kabul airport, security sources told news agencies Reuters and DPA on Thursday.

The mission ended four days before an August 31 deadline for evacuations and a US troop withdrawal.

Earlier, a spokesperson for the German Defense Ministry told DW that the security situation at the Kabul airport "has deteriorated further and the threat of a terror attack is becoming increasingly concrete."

Through the airlift efforts, Germany's Bundeswehr managed to safely evacuate over 5,100 people, including more than 3,600 Afghans.

It's not clear how many German nationals are still left in the country. The German Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that some 200 German citizens are still believed to be in Kabul.

The number has even been rising "because people continue to report to us," a spokesperson said.

Lucas Wehner of the Sponsorship Network for Afghan employees told DW: "History will show this evacuation operation definitely started too late and ends too early, and it's a huge shame for our country and the entire Western forces."

When are other NATO nations ending their operations?

France has announced that it will end its evacuation operations on Friday afternoon.

The UK is planning to end its airlift efforts before US forces depart at the end of the month.

The Netherlands said it will carry out its last evacuation flight from Kabul on Thursday.

Denmark said its last flight carrying troops and diplomats had already left Kabul's airport.

Poland and Belgium have already ended their evacuations and withdrawn all military personnel from Afghanistan.

Hungary said its army had evacuated all Hungarian citizens from Afghanistan.

What is the current situation in Kabul?

A suspected suicide bomb exploded outside Kabul airport on Thursday, killing at least 13 people including children, a Taliban official said. Pentagon press spokesman John Kirby confirmed the blast, writing on Twitter, "Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can."

In the past few days, concerns have been growing about the deteriorating security situation in Kabul, particularly at the airport where thousands of Afghans are scrambling to flee a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

On Wednesday evening, the US Embassy in Kabul advised citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and said those already at the gates should leave immediately, citing unspecified "security threats."

The UK also advised people in the airport area to leave, warning of a potential attack by the so-called Islamic State terror outfit.

Despite the warnings, reports suggest that areas outside the airport continue to be crowded.

Afghanistan between defiance and despair Independence Day protests After the initial shock, people across Afghanistan have started going out into the streets to protest against the Taliban regime. On Afghanistan's Independence Day (19.08.), Afghans in Kabul and eastern Afghanistan celebrated the end of British rule 102 years ago ― and showed defiance in the face of the Taliban's return to power by holding up Afghanistan's national flag.

Afghanistan between defiance and despair Rallying around the flag The black, red and green of Afghanistan's national flag was a strong symbol in the Independance Day protest, as it stands in strong contrast to the Taliban's white flag. "Hundreds of people came out on the streets," Mohammad, one of the protesters, told Reuters. "At first I was scared and didn't want to go but when I saw one of my neighbors joined in, I took out the flag I have at home."

Afghanistan between defiance and despair Victory over the foreign occupier Taliban fighters and supporters also took to the streets to celebrate Independence Day, with the militant Islamist group proudly declaring they beat the United States. They did this not bearing the black, red and green, but their own flag.

Afghanistan between defiance and despair The Taliban flag: White and black Raising a white flag means anything but surrender in Afghanistan these days. Instead, it's a sign the Taliban are back in power. Their ensign is white and bears the Shahada, the Islamic profession of faith. The militant fighters have been displaying it prominently since taking back Afghanistan, for example on street patrols.

Afghanistan between defiance and despair Crossing into neighboring countries Countless Afghans have been trying to leave the country since the Taliban's return to power. One way out is to cross into Pakistan. The Afghan families pictured here made their way into the neighboring country on Thursday, at the key border crossing of Spin Boldak/Chaman. The crossing was also open for trade, with trucks carrying agricultural produce crossing in both directions, Reuters reported.

Afghanistan between defiance and despair Desperate to escape Scores of people lined a Kabul road Friday (20.08.), waiting to board a US military plane leaving Afghanistan. At the city's Hamid Karzai Airport, the situation is still tense. The Taliban are trying to keep people from reaching the airport, while US troops attempt to keep order. Earlier, several people died when crowds ran onto the tarmac and clung to planes that were taking off.

Afghanistan between defiance and despair Left behind Those who had made it past Taliban checkpoints on the streets of Kabul left their cars behind when they made it to the airport ― in hopes that they would make it onto one of the flights and out of the country. The cars were later destroyed by those who were denied access to the airport and thus to safety.

Afghanistan between defiance and despair Scrambling to evacuate The US military is trying to keep the situation at the airport in Kabul under control. Washington, along with other Western powers, has been criticized for failing to start evacuation of embassy personnel and Afghan locals who helped their military earlier. Now it's far from certain whether all vulnerable persons, including local journalists, can still be brought to safety. Author: Carla Bleiker



Why is there an August 31 deadline to end evacuations?

US President Joe Biden announced a plan to end evacuations by August 31.

Washington's NATO allies had tried to persuade him to extend airlift operations beyond that date. Those appeals ultimately failed.

In a session of virtual talks involving leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) countries, Biden held firm and said the risk of terror attacks presented too great a threat to remain beyond the deadline.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said continuing airlift without US troops presence would not be possible

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was among the US allies who said continuing evacuations without US troop presence would be impossible. "Without the United States of America, for example, we — the others — cannot continue the evacuation mission," Merkel told reporters after the event.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "We will go on right up until the last moment that we can." Johnson had been pushing for the cut-off date to be put back.

What the Taliban leadership has said about the deadline

The Taliban leadership would also not budge on the deadline date, saying "no extensions" would be accepted.

This emerged from the Islamic fundamentalist group's talks with CIA chief William Burns on Monday.

Thousands of people have been flocking to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, hoping to get on evacuation flights. There have been reports of Taliban atrocities since seizing the capital, and many fear the militant group will exact revenge on those who helped US and NATO forces during the 20-year war.

