 Afghanistan: Explosion kills 3 at football match, as truce falters | News | DW | 02.03.2020

News

Afghanistan: Explosion kills 3 at football match, as truce falters

The blast happened at a football match in Afghanistan's southeastern Khost province. Earlier, the Taliban had said they would end the partial ceasefire against Afghan security forces and would resume military operations.

Afghan security force soldier in Afghanistan (picture-alliance/AP/R. Gul)

A motorbike strapped with explosives killed at least three civilians and injured at least seven others during a football match in Khost province on Monday.

The football match was taking place in Nader Shah Kot district. The Taliban and the government both claim to control parts of the area where the incident took place.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack.

Monday's incident happened soon after the Taliban had said that they would end the partial truce against Afghan security forces and would resume offensive operations.

"The reduction in violence ... has ended now and our operations will continue as normal," said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. "As per the US-Taliban agreement, our mujahedeen will not attack foreign forces but our operations will continue against the Kabul administration forces."

The US and the Taliban signed a deal aiming to end the conflict in Afghanistan on Saturday, but the Afghan government were not invited to be signatories. Under the terms of the deal, foreign forces will leave Afghanistan within 14 months.

The declaration comes a day after President Ashraf Ghani said he would continue the partial truce — until talks between Afghan officials and the Taliban begin on March 10.

The truce ran for one week as planned, and continued over the weekend. The period saw a dramatic reduction in violence.

Ghani also said on Monday that he was not committed to a key part of the Doha deal involving the release of thousands of Taliban prisoners. The Taliban, meanwhile, said that the prisoner swap was a precondition for talks with Ghani's government.

Watch video 02:26

US-Taliban peace agreement comes under pressure

kmm,ed/msh (AFP, )

Afghanistan Taliban Gefängnis

'No commitment' to Taliban prisoner exchange: Afghan government 01.03.2020

A day after the US and the Taliban signed a deal to end the Afghan conflict, Afghanistan's President Ghani has said he will not uphold one of the pact's key agreements — the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners.

US-Taliban peace agreement comes under pressure 01.03.2020

A day after the US and the Taliban signed a long-negotiated deal to end the Afghan war, the road to peace has hit a snag. Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani says he will not commit to freeing thousands of Taliban prisoners – a key part of the deal.

Afghanistan Symbolbild Taliban-Kämpfer

US-Taliban deal — a victory for Islamists? 28.02.2020

The US and the Taliban are set to sign an agreement on Saturday to end the 18-year-long war in Afghanistan. But analysts say it comes with many concessions for the insurgent group. Shamil Shams reports from Doha.

