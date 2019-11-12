Afghanistan: Explosion in Kabul hits near airport, interior ministry

A white cloud of smoke hung over the Afghan capital Kabul after an explosion occurred near the airport and the Afghan interior ministry.
Seven people were killed and seven injured when a car bomb detonated near the airport and the Afghan Interior Ministry headquarters in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Wednesday.
Photos shared on social media showed a giant white plume of smoke rising from the area of the explosion.
What we know so far:
dv/se (AP, dpa, Reuters)
