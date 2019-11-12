Afghanistan: Explosion in Kabul hits near airport, interior ministry

Seven people were killed and seven injured when a car bomb detonated near the airport and the Afghan Interior Ministry headquarters in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Wednesday.

Photos shared on social media showed a giant white plume of smoke rising from the area of the explosion.

What we know so far:

Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the interior ministry, said the blast occured in the Qasaba area in city police district 15.

Rahimi said the number of casualties could rise.

The target of the attack was not immediately clear, Rahimi said. An investigation is underway at the scene.

No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

dv/se (AP, dpa, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.