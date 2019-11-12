 Afghanistan: Explosion in Kabul hits near airport, interior ministry | News | DW | 13.11.2019

News

Afghanistan: Explosion in Kabul hits near airport, interior ministry

A white cloud of smoke hung over the Afghan capital Kabul after an explosion occurred near the airport and the Afghan interior ministry.

Seven people were killed and seven injured when a car bomb detonated near the airport and the Afghan Interior Ministry headquarters in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Wednesday.

Photos shared on social media showed a giant white plume of smoke rising from the area of the explosion.

What we know so far:

  • Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the interior ministry, said the blast occured in the Qasaba area in city police district 15.
  • Rahimi said the number of casualties could rise.
  • The target of the attack was not immediately clear, Rahimi said. An investigation is underway at the scene.
  • No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

