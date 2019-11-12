 Afghanistan: Explosion in Kabul hits near airport, interior ministry | News | DW | 13.11.2019

News

Afghanistan: Explosion in Kabul hits near airport, interior ministry

A white cloud of smoke hung over the Afghan capital Kabul after an explosion occurred near the airport and the Afghan interior ministry.

Kabul airport (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

A file image of Kabul's airport

Seven people were killed and seven injured when a car bomb detonated near the airport and the Afghan Interior Ministry headquarters in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Wednesday.

Photos shared on social media showed a giant white plume of smoke rising from the area of the explosion.

What we know so far:

  • Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the interior ministry, said the blast occured in the Qasaba area in city police district 15.
  • Rahimi said the number of casualties could rise.
  • The target of the attack was not immediately clear. An investigation is underway at the scene.
  • No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Fragile peace

The blast came one day after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced that Kabul would release three high-ranking Taliban prisoners in an apparent prisoner swap with Western hostages who were kidnapped by the insurgents in 2016. The Taliban prisoners include Anas Haqqani, who was seized in 2014 and whose older brother is the deputy Taliban leader and head of the Haqqani network.

Watch video 02:32

US: Fight against the Taliban

Stalled talks

Over the past year the US and the Taliban had been seeking a deal that would bring the insurgents to the table for peace talks with Kabul, and allow the US to begin withdrawing troops. But US President Donald Trump abruptly ended the negotiations in September, citing continued Taliban violence.

  • Survivors of an attack in Kabul move away from the ensuing blaze (Reuters/M. Ismail)

    Endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Fragile security

    Repeated attacks in Afghanistan in 2018 and 2019 have killed and wounded hundreds of innocent Afghans, and shown the world the fragile and worsening state of security in the conflict-stricken country. The incidents have plunged war-weary Afghan citizens into a state of despair and highlighted the limitations faced by the government in Kabul in ensuring public security.

  • Against a backdrop of black smoke, a helicopter flies over a military hospital in Kabul (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Hossaini)

    Endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    A long series of attacks

    The violent incidents have made Afghanistan once again a staple of international headlines. Outfits like the Taliban and the "Islamic State" (IS) have claimed responsibility for the attacks. The Afghan government is under heavy pressure to restore security and take back territory controlled by a number of insurgent groups, including the Taliban and IS.

  • Afghanistan Taliban Kämpfer in der Ghazni Provinz (Reuters)

    Endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Spring offensive

    In 2018, the Taliban announced the start of their annual spring offensive, dismissing an offer of peace talks by President Ashraf Ghani. The militants, fighting to restore their version of strict Islamic law to Afghanistan, said their campaign was a response to a more aggressive US military strategy adopted in 2017, which aims to force the militants into peace talks.

  • USA Ashraf Ghani und Donald Trump auf der UN Vollversammlung in New York (Getty Images/AFP/B. Smialowski)

    Endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Trump's Afghanistan policy

    US President Donald Trump unveiled a new strategy for Afghanistan in 2017, vowing to deploy more troops to train and advise Afghan security forces. Trump also pledged to support Afghan troops in their war against the Taliban and maintain US presence in the country for as long as there was a need for it. In 2019, he reversed course and promised a troop pullout.

  • Taliban Afghanistan Friedensprogramm (Getty Images/AFP/N. Shirzad)

    Endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Afghan peace process

    Despite President Ghani's offer in February 2018 for peace talks "without preconditions," the Taliban had until 2019 shown no interest, dismissing the peace overtures as a "conspiracy."

  • Afghanistan Kabul Protest gegen vermutete pakistanische Unterstützung der Taliban (DW/H. Hamraz)

    Endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Pakistani support

    Pakistan has been under pressure from Kabul and Washington to stop offering safe havens to militants blamed for attacks in Afghanistan, a charge Islamabad denies and insists that its influence over the insurgents has been exaggerated. Kabul and Islamabad regularly trade accusations of harboring the other country's militants and the harsh language has underscored the strains between them.

  • Gulbuddin Hekmatyar (Reuters/O.Sobhani)

    Endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Role of the warlords

    Apart from the Taliban, Afghan warlords exercise massive influence in the country. Last year, Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul after a 20-year exile to play an active role in Afghan politics. In September 2016, the Afghan government signed a deal with Hekmatyar in the hope that other warlords and militant groups would seek better ties with Kabul.

  • Polen Nato-Gipfel in Warschau - Ghani & Abdullah (Reuters/K. Pempel)

    Endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    An inefficient government

    In the midst of an endless battle for power, President Ghani's approval ratings continue to plummet. Rampant corruption in the Afghan government and a long tug-of-war within the US-brokered national unity government has had a negative impact on the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism.

    Author: Shamil Shams


dv/se (AP, dpa, AFP, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

