Afghanistan: Evacuations continue after blasts rock Kabul airport — live updates

Multiple deaths and injuries reported in twin blasts outside Kabul airport

Germany has wrapped up its evacuation mission in Afghanistan

Thousands of people have been crowding the airport gates, desperate to flee

Nearly 100,000 Afghans and foreigners have fled Afghanistan via the US-led airlift since the Taliban seized power on August 15

Next hours in Kabul will be 'extremely risky,' France warns

French President Emmanuel Macron has told a news conference that "the situation has seriously deteriorated'' near the Kabul airport following "several explosions."

"We are facing an extremely tense situation that makes us coordinate obviously with our American allies and call for the utmost caution in a context we don't control,'' Macron said.

He added that France was still seeking to evacuate hundreds more people — including French nationals, Afghans in need of protection and people from allied countries. He said evacuations would continue "as long as the conditions will be met'' at the airport, but warned the situation there was becoming "extremely risky."

The twin bombings outside the capital's airport killed at least 13 people. US service members are believed to be among the injured.

The blasts struck as the US and its allies carry out an airlift that is due to be completed by August 31.





NATO, EU slam Kabul attacks

The head of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, has condemned the twin bombings at Kabul's airport as a "horrific terrorist attack" that targeted desperate Afghans seeking to flee the country in the wake of the Taliban takeover.

"My thoughts are with all those affected and their loved ones. Our priority remains to evacuate as many people to safety as quickly as possible,'' he said on Twitter.

Thousands of Afghans have been amassing at Kabul's airport in an attempt to flee the country after the Taliban's return to power. The US and its allies are wrapping up a massive evacuation mission that is due to end by August 31.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: "I strongly condemn the cowardly and inhuman attacks on Kabul airport. It is essential to do everything to ensure the safety of people at the airport. The international community must work closely together to avoid a resurgence of terrorism in Afghanistan and beyond."

European Council Presiden Charles Michel said he was "very concerned" by the news of the explosions.

"My thoughts go out to the victims and their families. Securing safe passage to the airport remains vital. We need to ensure the current instability cannot give rise to a resurgence of terrorism," he wrote on Twitter.

Pentagon confirms two Kabul blasts, multiple casualties

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby has confirmed at least two explosions outside Kabul's airport.

One hit the airport's Abbey Gate, and was "the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties," Kirby said on Twitter.

A second blast struck nearby, at the Baron Hotel.

At least 13 people are believed to have died in the twin explosions, with 15 others injured.

Germany ends evacuations from Kabul

The last German military aircraft have left Kabul, wrapping up Germany's evacuations from Afghanistan, according to Germany's dpa news agency and security officials cited by Reuters.

The planes took off from the Afghan capital shortly after an explosion outside the city's airport. Germany's armed forces said no German soldiers were injured in the blast.

Earlier Thursday, the Bundeswehr said it had evacuated more than 5,200 people from Kabul, including 4,200 Afghans, 505 Germans and people from more than 40 other countries.

US troops reportedly among those injured in blast

Up to three US service personnel may have been injured in an explosion outside Kabul's airport, according to an official cited by the Reuters news agency.

The official stressed the information was from an initial report and could change. He said there were multiple casualties, but could not elaborate on their nationalities or how many there were.

A White House official told Reuters that US President Joe Biden had been briefed about the situation.

Meanwhile, the British Defense Ministry said on Twitter it was "working urgently to establish what has happened in Kabul and its impact on the ongoing evacuation effort."

"Our primary concern remains the safety of our personnel, British citizens and the citizens of Afghanistan. We are in close contact with our U.S. and other NATO allies at an operational level on the immediate response to this incident," it added.



The US and its allies have been scrambling to evacuate their citizens and some Afghan nationals from Kabul before completing a full military withdrawal on August 31. Earlier Thursday, a number of Western countries had warned people to stay away from the airport, saying a potential suicide attack by Islamic States militants may be imminent.

Merkel cancels Israel trip due to Afghanistan crisis

Germany's chancellor, Angela Merkel, has canceled her planned trip to Israel on August 28-30 due to the security situation in Afghanistan.

It would have been her first trip to the country since Naftali Bennett succeeded Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister.

A government spokesperson said both sides had agreed to reschedule the visit at a later date. Merkel is stepping down after 16 years as chancellor following Germany's federal elections in September.

Pentagon confirms blast outside Kabul airport

Pentagon press spokesman John Kirby confirmed a blast outside the Kabul airport.

He wrote on Twitter, "Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can."

US and allied officials warned earlier that they had intelligence indicating suicide bombers were threatening to target the airport.

Dutch end evacuations at Kabul airport

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the Dutch are halting evacuation flights, calling it "terrible news." He said the US had requested the Netherlands finish operations before US troops fold up and leave Kabul airport.

"The fact is, and it's bad news, that we can't take Dutch people and their families, or other people, for the moment," Rutte said.

Since Kabul fell to the Taliban, the Netherlands had evacuated 1,500 including Dutch nationals and Afghans who were eligible, including 118 who arrived at the airport by bus overnight.

Canada ends evacuations at Kabul airport

Canadian acting chief of defense staff, General Wayne Eyre, said Canada has ceased evacuations from Kabul airport. Eyre added the US requested other nations leave Kabul airport before the US winds down its operations there.

Eyre said, "We wish we could have stayed longer and rescued everyone who was so desperate to leave. That we could not is truly heartbreaking, but the circumstances on the ground rapidly deteriorated."

The Canadian military evacuated some 3,700 people since Kabul fell to the Taliban.

Over 1,000 Afghan refugees have arrived in Canada already. Canada has vowed to take in 20,000 refugees at present.

Nearly 100,000 people evacuated since August 14 — White House

The White House said 13, 400 people were airlifted from Afghanistan on Wednesday alone.

The US and its allies have been battling to evacuate those who are eligible, from the airport precinct.

Since August 14, the multinational effort has managed to airlift 95,700 people from Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the US Air Force said more than 14,500 evacuees have been taken to Ramstein Air Base in Rhineland-Palatinate.

The US airbase has become a hub for those who have managed to escape Afghanistan.

British PM says most of the eligible have been evacuated

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the vast majority of people who are eligible to go Britain have been evacuated.

Johnson said the Royal Air Force had flown around 15,000 people out of Kabul. "In the time we have left, which may be, as I'm sure everybody can appreciate, quite short, we'll do everything we can to get everybody else," Johnson said.

It would appear however that staff of an animal charity and dozens of cats and dogs are stuck in the crush to get into Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

Former British Royal Marine Paul Farthing, who runs the organization, appealed to the Taliban to allow his team to make it through to the airport.

He tweeted: "We have been here for 10 hours after being assured that we would have safe passage. Truly would like to go home now.'' Farthing has been trying to get his team out of the country for days.

What is the latest on the ground?

Amid increasing security warnings by Western governments, journalist Franz Marty told DW, "it's important to know that this is not new," noting that there have been similar reports in recent days.

A source in contact with active Islamic State (IS) members said the group was seeking retribution against Afghans who were working with US forces, Marty said.

However, whether those threats will materialize or not remains unclear, he added.

Still, people flocking the airport are terrified as they face a life-threatening situation. They are "between a rock and a hard place," Marty said.

Meanwhile, the rest of Kabul is calm and quiet, but "what you don't see is, of course, all the people that stay at home, that have fear that the Taliban will do something," he added.

German airlift 'started too late and ends too early'

Lucas Wehner of the Sponsorship Network for Afghan employees, which supports Afghan staff who assisted the German armed forces, told DW the events at the airport were a "tragedy."

"We've heard of stories where our local staff have waited for days at the airport, and still haven't heard anything about whether they are on the list or not," he said.

If Afghans who want to flee the Taliban cannot get out by August 31, they will likely try to cross the border to Pakistan or other neighboring countries, Wehner said.

"We've heard of situations where Taliban has already searched houses of our local staff... So, all of them are definitely afraid and are very desperate right now," he added.

"History will show, and this evacuation operation definitely started too late and ends too early, and it's a huge shame for our country and the entire Western forces," Wehner said.

Germany will end Afghanistan evacuations on Thursday — media reports

The German military will halt airlift operations in Afghanistan on Thursday, according to local media reports.

The decision comes four days before the August 31 deadline for evacuations and a US troop withdrawal.

"The security situation at the Kabul airport has deteriorated further and the threat of a terror attack is becoming increasingly concrete," a spokesperson for the German Defense Ministry told DW.

The spokesperson refused to confirm the media reports about the end of the German evacuation operations, instead saying that the Bundeswehr continues to coordinate its planning and operations with its partners on the ground.

Empty planes being flown to Iran — media reports

Iranian media outlet Fars News Agency has reported that Afghan airline Kam Air has begun flying empty planes to Iranian airports.

Citing an aviation authority spokesperson the agency tweeted: "Following the escalation of clashes at Kabul Airport, the owner of the Afghan private airline Kam Air requested the transfer of a number of aircraft to Iranian airports. So far, three planes have landed at our airports."

Afghan evacuees arrive in South Korea

Around 400 evacuated Afghans have arrived in South Korea. Justice Minister Park Beom-kye said that many Koreans had received international aid after fleeing the conflict on the peninsula during the 1950s.

"Now it is time for us to return the favour," he said in briefing at Incheon airport outside Seoul.

The South Korean government has begun a process to amend laws on immigration, allowing evacuated Afghans long term residency.

Some 380 Afghans who worked for South Koreans in their war-ravaged nation and their family members board a South Korea military plane at Kabul airport

Crowds continue gathering at airport gates as deadline nears

Despite warnings of the possibility of terror attacks, thousands of people continue to gather at the gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

A western diplomat told Reuters news agency that there's an estimated 1,500 US passport or visa holders trying to enter the airport.

Immigrant families from a San Diego neighborhood are among the crowds trying to get home. The 16 parents and two-dozen children had gone to visit relatives for the summer break.

Their attempts to make it into the airport have been blocked by the thousands of others trying to get in.

Fearful Afghans and foreigners have surrounded the area for days, in the hope of fleeing the Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan earlier this month.

European countries end airlifts days before deadline

France has announced it will not be evacuating people after Friday night. Prime Minister Jean Castex told French radio station RTL that "from tomorrow evening onwards, we are not able to evacuate people from Kabul airport," because of the August 31 deadline.

France has evacuated more than 2000 people from Afghanistan.

The Czech Republic pulled the plug on its efforts last week.

The Netherlands announced in a letter to parliament that the last evacuation flight would be on Thursday. "The Netherlands has been informed by the United States that it has to depart today and will most likely perform the last flights later today," it said.

It was described as a painful moment because people eligible for evacuation to the Netherlands would be left behind.

Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said the final evacuation for his country took place on Wednesday night. De Croo said over 1,400 people had been flown out of Kabul and the situation had "seriously deteriorated over the course of the day."

Denmark said the evacuation of its embassy staff and their families has been completed. "It is no longer safe to fly from Kabul airport," Defence Minister Trine Bramsen told local news agency Ritzau on Wednesday.

Hungary's Defence Ministry said that two military passenger planes and all of its troops that had taken part in evacuations, had left Kabul. The aircraft along with all personnel have reportedly landed safely back home.

Poland announced on Wednesday it would be ending its evacuation operations, becoming one of the first Western countries to do so.

Taliban promise security at airport

Taliban cadres have assured security outside Kabul airport, but intelligence reports of an imminent threat from Islamic State militants cannot be ignored, a NATO country diplomat in the Afghan capital said.

The diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters news agency that Western forces "under no circumstances" want to be put in a position to "launch an offensive or defensive attack against anyone in Afghanistan."

"Our mandate is to ensure evacuations end on August 31," the official said.

A Taliban official also told Reuters that the groups guards are "also risking their lives at Kabul airport" and they too "face a threat from the 'Islamic State' group."

The threat of terror attacks occurring at Kabul Airport are increasing, according to the US, Britain and Australia

US, allies tell citizens to avoid Kabul airport

The United States, Britain and Australia have all issued warnings over possible terror attacks at Kabul airport.

Britain and Australia cited the "high threat" of a terrorist attack while the US embassy in Kabul has advised Americans not to travel to the airport in the Afghan capital due to unspecified "security threats" outside the gates.

Citizens already at the airport's Abbey Gate, East Gate and North Gate have been advised to leave "immediately," the embassy said.

Australia's department of foreign affairs said there was an "ongoing and very high threat of terrorist attack. Do not travel to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport. If you're in the area of the airport, move to a safe location and await further advice."

Britain's Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said that there is credible intelligence of a plan to attack the airport.

Speaking to BBC Radio Heappey said: "I can't stress the desperation of the situation enough. The threat is credible, it is imminent, it is lethal. We wouldn't be saying this if we weren't genuinely concerned about offering Islamic State a target that is just unimaginable."

The UK foreign office said those wishing to leave should consider other options: "If you can leave Afghanistan safely by other means, you should do so immediately."

Wednesday's key developments

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany hoped to end its evacuation process "in the next few days."

Poland, the Czech Republic and Belgium all announced the end of their evacuations.

Russia sent planes to evacuate more than 500 people.

Mexico, Uganda and Bulgaria all welcomed Afghan refugees on Tuesday.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Statue of Abdul Ali Mazari According to media reports, the Taliban has blown up the statue of Abdul Ali Mazari, a political leader of the Hazara minority. Mazari was posthumously declared a "martyr for national unity" in 2016. This past February, the Taliban had declared it would respect the country's cultural assets — Afghanistan has many significant historical sites dating back thousands of years.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Buddha statues in Bamiyan Two huge Buddha statues once stood in Bamiyan Valley, on one of the ancient trade routes between China and South Asia. Located some 200 kilometers (124 miles) northwest of Kabul, the valley was a center of Buddhism, which originated in India; several thousand Buddhist monks lived there in the 6th century. The Taliban destroyed the statues in March 2001. This light projection took place in 2014.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Archaeological excavations near Bamiyan Bamiyan Valley was home not only to the famous Buddha statues but also to Shahr-e Gholghola and Shahr-e Zuhak, two forts that were strategically located on a mountain, allowing the inhabitants to spot passing caravans from afar. The city of Bamiyan flourished again in recent years, with the many sights leading to a rise in tourism.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Buddhist art from Hadda In the late 1930s, French archaeologists found an abundance of sculptures and paintings at the Hadda Buddhist monastery complex in eastern Afghanistan, not far from the city of Kandahar. Many depictions are of real-life scenes. The Taliban destroyed most of the archaeological sites in the course of the Afghan civil war.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Herat citadel The citadel is one of the largest fortresses in Central Asia and the national symbol of Afghanistan. The sand-colored bulwark and its 18 towers stand tall over the city of Herat, in western Afghanistan. The construction is said to date back to the time of Alexander the Great, or c. 330 BC. It was restored around ten years ago with international aid money — and could now be a target of the Taliban.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Mes Aynak A 1500-year-old Buddhist monastery complex sits on a hill in in Mes Aynak, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Kabul. Destruction has threatened the site for years, and not only by the Taliban. China has an eye on the copper deposits located beneath the temples and workshops. The name Mes Aynak means small copper basin.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Minaret of Jam At 65 meters (213 feet), this is the second-tallest brick minaret in the world. It is thought to have been built on the site of the ancient city of Firozkoh, the capital of the Ghurid dynasty. An inscription on the tower dates its construction to 1174-5 A.D. The place has been looted repeatedly. The Jam minaret has been on the UNESCO World Heritage Site list since 2002.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Khwaja Abu Nasr Parsa Shrine The mausoleum in the northern Afghan city of Balkh was built a few years after the death of the Sufi scholar Khwaja Abu Nasr Parsa, around 1460 A.D. It is also known as the Green Mosque. Starting at the end of the 16th century, six madrasas were added, and the district became a center for religious learning. The building was last restored in 2002 and serves as a cultural monument and mosque.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Gardens of Babur Known as Bagh-e Babur, the gardens were built around 1528 A.D. on the orders of the Indian Mughal ruler Babur. They were destroyed during the civil war of the 1990s but later rebuilt by the Aga Khan Foundation and Germany. The complex includes a caravanserai (a roadside inn for travelers), a palace, a historic pavilion, a mosque and Babur's tomb.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Shah-Do Shamshira Mosque Shah-Do Shamshira Mosque, the Mosque of the King of the Two Swords, is located in downtown Kabul. It was built in the 1920s by King Amanullah Khan, who ruled from 1919-29. He attempted to modernize Afghanistan. His mosque had an unusual design, with multiple levels and facades in the Italian neo-Baroque style.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Darul Aman Palace Amanullah Khan also built this palace on the occasion of Afghanistan's independence from British colonial rule in 1919. It is reminiscent of the Reichstag building in Berlin. Twenty-two German engineers helped build it and trained local specialists. During the civil war in the 1990s, the building was demolished by artillery fire. It reopened again in 2019.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger National Museum of Afghanistan The archives and exhibitions of Afghanistan's National Museum in Kabul contain some 80,000 artifacts. "We have great concerns for the safety of our staff and collections," director Mohammad Fahim Rahimi told National Geographic magazine. Back in 2001, the National Museum was looted and partially destroyed by the Taliban. Author: Sabine Oelze



