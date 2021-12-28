Afghanistan evacuation failures: Ralf Stegner (SPD) speaks to DW

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In August 2021, the world watched the rapidly unfolding events in Afghanistan in dismay. The state, backed by the US and its allies for 20 years, collapsed at a stunning pace.
A year after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, Berlin's efforts to evacuate thousands of at-risk Afghans are stalling.
The Ukrainian president has ordered residents to immediately leave the eastern Donetsk region. Meanwhile, Kyiv said the Ukrainian military killed scores of Russian soldiers in Kherson. DW rounds up the latest.
US President Joe Biden announced the death of the terrorist group's chief following a US strike in Afghanistan. Al-Zawahiri was one of the suspected masterminds of the 9/11 attacks.
