Afghanistan: Dozens killed in blast at Kabul wedding hall

At least 63 people have been killed and around 200 injured in suicide bomb attack at a wedding hall in Kabul.

Feroz Bashari, a government spokesman, said the bombing took place in the western part of the city.

Read more: Violence spikes in Afghanistan – is peace with Taliban a good idea?

Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi told the Associated Press news agency that the attacker set off explosives among the wedding participants.

"Unfortunately, the blast caused civilian casualties," Rahimi said, adding that among them were women and children. Specific information on casualties would be provided later, he wrote on Twitter in the early hours of Sunday.

More than 1,000 people had been invited to the wedding, one witness said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which went off in the men's reception area of the wedding hall in the western part of the city.

The Taliban group, which is carrying out peace talks with the US in Qatar, condemned the attack and denied any involvement.

Injured taken to hospital

A Kabul emergency hospital initially said 20 wounded people had been brought in for treatment.

"#Kabul #Afghanistan explosion in a hotel during a wedding party, about 20 patients arrived up to now at our hospital #masscasualty," the Italian-run Emergency hospital of Kabul said on Twitter.

Afghan weddings are big and vibrant affairs, with hundreds or often thousands of guests celebrating inside huge wedding halls where the men are usually segregated from the women and children.

Insurgent attacks on Afghan weddings have occurred in the past. Wedding venues are easy targets for attackers as they frequently lack rigorous security precautions.

Read more: Afghanistan's president rejects foreign interference

Saturday night's explosion came a few days after the end of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha and just before Afghanistan marks its 100th independence day on Monday.

The explosion also occurred just as the US and the Taliban are widely expected to sign off on a deal that would see the exit of American troops from Afghanistan in return for various security assurances from the insurgents.

US President Donald Trump has said since the start of his presidency that he wants American troops out of the war-ravaged country, where Washington has spent over $1 trillion on military operations and reconstruction since 2001.

The Saturday attack was the 17th to take place in Kabul since the beginning of the year and the second in August alone. These attacks have claimed at least 176 lives and injured at 914 people.

shs, sri, law/kl (AP, Reuters, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.