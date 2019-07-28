Afghanistan: Dozens killed after bus hits 'Taliban' bomb

A "Taliban roadside bomb" on Wednesday killed up to 34 people, mostly women and children, Afghan authorities said.

Insurgents such as the Taliban militant group regularly target pro-government forces but civilians often take the brunt of attacks.

Read more: US, allies have killed more civilians than Taliban, UN says

What we know so far:

Government officials warned that the death toll could rise.

A majority of the victims were women and children.

Emergency services have been deployed to assist survivors.

No group has claimed responsibility.

Read more: Why a Taliban peace deal won't end bloodshed in Afghanistan

'Shocking' civilian deaths

The attack comes just a day after the UN condemned the "shocking" number of civilians killed in the Afghan war.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said pro-government forces, including NATO, have killed more civilians during the first half of 2019 than militant groups.

"We urge all parties to heed this imperative, to answer the call of Afghans for immediate steps to be taken to reduce the terrible harm being inflicted (on civilians)," said UNAMA head Tadamichi Yamamoto.

More to come...

ls/rt (AFP, AP)