 Afghanistan: Dozens killed after bus hits ′Taliban′ bomb | News | DW | 31.07.2019

News

Afghanistan: Dozens killed after bus hits 'Taliban' bomb

Afghan officials have accused the Taliban of planting a roadside bomb in the western province of Farah. Civilians often take the brunt of fighting between insurgents and pro-government forces.

Breaking News English

A "Taliban roadside bomb" on Wednesday killed up to 34 people, mostly women and children, Afghan authorities said.

Insurgents such as the Taliban militant group regularly target pro-government forces but civilians often take the brunt of attacks.

Read more: US, allies have killed more civilians than Taliban, UN says

What we know so far:

  • Government officials warned that the death toll could rise.
  • Emergency services have been deployed to assist survivors.
  • The Taliban has not claimed responsibility.

Read more: Why a Taliban peace deal won't end bloodshed in Afghanistan

More to come...

ls/rt (AFP, AP)

DW recommends

Why a Taliban peace deal won't end bloodshed in Afghanistan

The Taliban continue to attack civilians in Afghanistan despite reportedly pledging to negotiators in Qatar that they would stop. What is the militant group trying to achieve by continuing these violent attacks? (26.07.2019)  

UN: US, allies killed more civilians than Taliban in Afghanistan in first half of 2019

The UN has urged forces in Afghanistan to immediately "reduce the terrible harm being inflicted" on civilians. The US and allied forces in Afghanistan have killed 717 civilians during the first half of the year. (30.07.2019)  

Related content

Katar | Friedenskonferenz Afghanistan

Taliban: No direct talks with Kabul until US troop withdrawal 28.07.2019

An Afghan government official had earlier said a delegation would meet the Taliban within the next two weeks in Europe. The militant group dubs the government an "American puppet" with no negotiating power.

Afghanistan Sicherheitskräfte in Kabul

Kabul University hit by deadly bomb blast 19.07.2019

The explosion took place as a number of students were waiting to sit an exam at Afghanistan's oldest and largest university. At least eight people were killed and 33 were injured.

Afghanistan | Schäden nach Selbstmordattacke

Why a Taliban peace deal won't end bloodshed in Afghanistan 26.07.2019

The Taliban continue to attack civilians in Afghanistan despite reportedly pledging to negotiators in Qatar that they would stop. What is the militant group trying to achieve by continuing these violent attacks?

