Afghanistan: Dozens killed after bus hits 'Taliban' bomb

Afghan officials have accused the Taliban of planting a roadside bomb in the western province of Farah. Civilians often take the brunt of fighting between insurgents and pro-government forces.
A "Taliban roadside bomb" on Wednesday killed up to 34 people, mostly women and children, Afghan authorities said.
Insurgents such as the Taliban militant group regularly target pro-government forces but civilians often take the brunt of attacks.
What we know so far:
