Afghanistan: Dozens killed after bus hits 'Taliban' bomb

A "Taliban roadside bomb" on Wednesday killed up to 34 people, mostly women and children, Afghan authorities said.

Insurgents such as the Taliban militant group regularly target pro-government forces but civilians often take the brunt of attacks.

What we know so far:

Government officials warned that the death toll could rise.

Emergency services have been deployed to assist survivors.

The Taliban has not claimed responsibility.

More to come...

ls/rt (AFP, AP)