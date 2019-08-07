Afghanistan: Dozens injured in blast at Kabul wedding hall

Dozens of people have been wounded after an explosion went off at a wedding hall in the Afghan capital Kabul, the Interior Ministry said Saturday.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi told the Associated Press news agency that there was no immediate information available on the cause of the blast, which took place on a busy Saturday night.

"Unfortunately, the blast caused civilian casualties," Rahimi added, estimating there to be dozens of injured.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which went off in the men's reception area of a west Kabul wedding hall.

20 taken to hospital

A Kabul emergency hospital said 20 wounded people had been brought in.

"#Kabul #Afghanistan explosion in a hotel during a wedding party, about 20 patients arrived up to now at our hospital #masscasualty," the Italian-run Emergency hospital of Kabul said on Twitter.

