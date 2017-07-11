Afghanistan: Deadly blast at erupts at mosque near Interior Ministry

A blast went off on Wednesday at a mosque near the country's Interior Ministry, the Taliban said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor said that "visitors and some of the employees of the ministry” were praying at the mosque when the blast went off.



The interior ministry is in a secure area next to the city's international airport.

What do we know about the blast?

The Italian NGO Emergency, which operates a hospital in Kabul, tweeted that its surgical center had received 18 injured and two bodies following the blast. The organization said this was the 23rd mass casualty the hospital has handled so far this year.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack. Similar attacks have in the past been claimed by the Islamic State (IS), which declared war on the Taliban in 2015 and has stepped up attacks since the group took over Kabul last year following the withdrawal of US-led international troops.

Last week, a suicide bomb went off at an education center in the Afghan capital, killing dozens. The Taliban said there had been 25 casualties from the attack, but according to other reports the death toll could be as high as 52.

The attack on Friday targeted girls from the Hazara ethnic group of central Afghanistan, which predominantly follows Shiite Islam. The Sunni Taliban has historically expressed animosity towards the group, but has promised to protect minorities since taking power in the country.

sdi/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)