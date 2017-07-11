Afghanistan: Commercial flights from Pakistan resume

A Pakistan International Airways flight touched down in Kabul on Monday morning.

It's the first inbound international commercial passenger flight to land since the Taliban took control of the capital city.

"There was hardly anyone on the plane, around 10 people... maybe more staff than passengers," according to an AFP journalist who was on board the PIA flight.

The Taliban agreed to let people with valid documentation leave the country

A key test for the Taliban

The resumption of commercial air travel is one of the key challenges facing the Taliban. The militant group has made commitments to allow eligible Afghans to leave the country.

The withdrawal deadline cut the multi-national airlift short, leaving many people with valid paperwork, behind.

That deadline of August 31, was agreed to by the US and the Taliban.

There were desperate scenes at Hamid Karzai International airport as thousand of Afghans tried to flee the capital before the cutoff date.

More to follow.

kb/rt (AFP, Reuters)