Afghanistan: Car bomb kills over a dozen in Pul-e Alam

Several people have been killed and dozens more injured after a car bomb detonated in the eastern Afghan province of Logar on Friday evening.

The deadly blast comes just a day before the US military's troop withdrawal from the country is formally set to start.

What we know so far

At least 14 people have been killed, while 90 more were wounded in the explosion, the Interior Ministry said.

The blast struck a residential area in the city of Pul-e-Alam, the capital of Logar province.

The explosion hit a guest house as people were breaking their Ramadan fast. Guest houses are set up by the government and provide lodging for the poor, students and travelers. They are often free of charge.

High school students are believed to be among the casualties, local officials told Reuters news agency.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

rs/sms (AFP, Reuters)