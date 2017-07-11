Afghanistan: Car bomb kills dozens of people in Ghazni province

At least 26 people died when a suicide car bomber struck an army base in the Afghan province of Ghazni on Sunday.

"We have received 26 bodies and 17 wounded so far. All of them are security personnel," Baz Mohammad Hemat, director of Ghazni hospital, told AFP news agency.

Clashes erupted after the explosion, according to local reports.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more details become available.

