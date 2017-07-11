Afghanistan: Car bomb kills dozens of people in Ghazni province

At least 26 people died when a suicide car bomber struck an army base in the Afghan province of Ghazni on Sunday.

"We have received 26 bodies and 17 wounded so far. All of them are security personnel," Baz Mohammad Hemat, director of Ghazni hospital, told AFP news agency.

A security source said the bomber detonated "a Humvee vehicle which was full of explosives," according to Afghanistan's Tolo News channel.

Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the interior ministry, confirmed that a suicide bomber had detonated a vehicle full of explosives in Ghazni. He, however, did not confirm the death toll.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, one of the bloodiest in recent months.

Government forces and the Taliban militant group has regularly clashed in Ghazni city for the past few years.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more details become available.