Afghanistan: Car bomb kills dozens of people in Ghazni province

At least 26 people died when a suicide car bomber struck an army base in the Afghan province of Ghazni on Sunday.

"We have received 26 bodies and 17 wounded so far. All of them are security personnel," Baz Mohammad Hemat, director of Ghazni hospital, told AFP news agency.

Government forces and the Taliban militant group has regularly clashed in Ghazni city for the past few years.

Tariq Arian, the Interior Ministry spokesman, confirmed that a suicide bomber had detonated a vehicle full of explosives in Ghazn. He, however, did not confirm the death toll.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more details become available.