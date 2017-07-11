Afghanistan: Car bomb kills dozens of people in Ghazni province

At least 26 people died when a suicide car bomber struck an army base in the Afghan province of Ghazni on Sunday.

"We have received 26 bodies and 17 wounded so far. All of them are security personnel," Baz Mohammad Hemat, director of Ghazni hospital, told AFP news agency.

A security source said the bomber detonated "a Humvee vehicle which was full of explosives," according to Afghanistan's Tolo News channel.

Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the interior ministry, confirmed that a suicide bomber had detonated a vehicle full of explosives in Ghazni. He, however, did not confirm the death toll.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, one of the bloodiest in recent months.

Government forces and the Taliban militant group has regularly clashed in Ghazni city for the past few years.

Spike in violence

The attack comes just days after two bombs killed 14 people in the city of Bamiyan, which is famous for its ancient Buddhist heritage.

Violence has spiked in the war-ravaged country despite ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha, Qatar. Armed attacks have killed more than 50 people in Kabul in recent weeks, including two assaults on educational centers and a rocket attack.

Although, the "Islamic State" (IS) militant group claimed responsibility for the Kabul attacks, Kabul blamed the Taliban – who denied any involvement.