Afghanistan: Car bomb kills at least 21 in Pul-e-Alam

Several people have been killed and dozens more injured after a car bomb detonated in the eastern Afghan province of Logar on Friday evening.

The deadly blast comes just a day before the US military's troop withdrawal from the country is formally set to start and as other NATO members, including Germany, redeploy troops out of the country.

What we know so far

At least 21 people were killed, while 90 more were wounded in the explosion, the Interior Ministry said.

Out of the wounded, at least 12 are in critical condition and were transferred to the capital, Kabul, for treatment.

The blast struck a residential area in the city of Pul-e-Alam, the capital of Logar province.

The explosion hit a guest house as people were breaking their Ramadan fast. Guest houses are set up by the government and provide lodging for the poor, students and travelers. They are often free of charge.

High school students are believed to be among the casualties, local officials told Reuters news agency.

The powerful blast caused the roof of the guest house to collapse, prompting fears that more people could be trapped under the rubble.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

US troop withdrawal to start

While it was unclear whether the blast on Friday evening was linked to the US troop withdrawal, tensions have been high ahead of the start date.

May 1 marks the official start of the withdrawal. Over the next few months, the remaining 2,500 to 3,500 US troops will leave Afghanistan, ending a 20-year presence in the country.

The US withdrawal is set to be completed by September 11.

Violence in Afghanistan has risen in recent weeks after US President Joe Biden announced the September deadline.

The move angered the insurgent Taliban, who control or have sway in many areas of Afghanistan.

Under Biden's predecessor, President Donald Trump, the Taliban signed a deal to ensure certain security guarantees in exchange for a complete troop withdrawal by May 1.

