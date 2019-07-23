 Afghanistan: Car bomb injures dozens in Kabul | News | DW | 07.08.2019

News

Afghanistan: Car bomb injures dozens in Kabul

A car bomb has left more than 30 people injured in the Afghan capital Kabul. Violence in the region has escalated as the US and the Taliban attempt to reach a peace deal ahead of elections.

Breaking News English

A car bomb has injured at least 34 people after it exploded outside a police station in the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The blast occurred around 9:00 am (0430 GMT) in western Kabul, said interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said the injured had been evacuated to city hospitals.

A huge plume of smoke could be seen over the capital following the explosion, which shattered shop windows far from the blast site, according to officials and witnesses.

Violence escalates ahead of elections

Violence has surged across Afghanistan and in Kabul as the US and the Taliban negotiate a peace deal ahead of elections slated for September 28.

According to the United Nations, more than 1,500 civilians were killed or wounded in the Afghan conflict in July alone, the highest monthly toll this year and the worst single month since May 2017.

more to come...

law/rt (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

