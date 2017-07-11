Afghanistan: Vice president 'escapes' bomb attack in Kabul

A roadside bomb exploded close to the convoy of Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Wednesday morning, his spokesman said.

"Today, once again the enemy of Afghanistan tried to harm Saleh, but they failed to get to their evil aim, and Saleh escaped the attack unharmed," Razwan Murad wrote on Facebook.

Saleh, who is the senior of Afghanistan's two vice presidents, was not harmed. However, a number of his security guards were wounded in the incident, according to Murad. The blast killed at least four people and wounded 16, a Health Ministry spokesman said.

Abdullah, a shopkeeper who gave only one name, told AFP that the blast had blown out his windows. "A shop that sold gas cylinders also caught fire, causing the cylinders to blow up," he said.

Wednesday's attack comes as Afghan negotiations and the Taliban are expected to begin peace talks soon in Doha, the capital of Qatar. No group has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

Saleh, a vocal critic of the Taliban, survived another attack last year ahead of presidential elections. At least 20 people, mostly civilians, were killed and 50 others wounded when a suicide attacker and gunmen targeted Saleh's Kabul office.

lc/rt (AFP, Reuters, dpa)