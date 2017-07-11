Afghanistan: Vice president 'escapes' bomb attack in Kabul

A roadside bomb targeting Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh has left a number of civilians dead and several security guards injured. No group has claimed responsibility, but Saleh is known for his anti-Taliban stance.
A bomb exploded close to the convoy of Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Wednesday morning, his spokesman said.
"Today, once again the enemy of Afghanistan tried to harm Saleh, but they failed to get to their evil aim, and Saleh escaped the attack unharmed," Razwan Murad wrote on Facebook.
