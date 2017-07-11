Afghanistan: Blasts rock Kabul Airport

The Pentagon confirmed two explosions outside the Abbey Gate across from the Baron Hotel at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday. The US Embassy Kabul released an alert stating the initial blast occurred at the Abbey Gate of Kabul airport.

The embassy's alert states, "There has been a large explosion at the airport, and there are reports of gunfire."

The twin blasts came after the US warned of a terror threat against the airport amid its ongoing evacuation and advised its citizens against travel to the airport. Intelligence warnings pointed towards Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), but it is unknown at this time who is responsible for the blast.

Emergency NGO, an Italian humanitarian organization, reports 60 arrived at their Kabul Surgical Center with six reportedly dead upon arrival.

Afghan television network Tolo confirms several people have been taken to the hospital.

Early reports point to a suicide bombing. A Taliban official told Reuters 13 were killed in the blast.

American officials told Reuters news agency that US service members were among those injured in the blast. CNN reports US President Joe Biden is monitoring events in the situation room with senior officials.

CNN reports a US military evacuation flight took off following the blast, suggesting operations at Kabul airport continues, .

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.