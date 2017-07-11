Afghanistan: Blast reported near Russian Embassy in Kabul

A blast went off outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul on Monday, according to several media reports.

Police in the Afghan capital told Reuters news agency that a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the embassy.

Police said the attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate.

"The suicide attacker before reaching the target, was recognized and shot by Russian embassy [Taliban] guards ... there is no information about casualties yet," local police chief Mawlawi Sabir told Reuters.

Russia's Foreign Ministry tweeted that two embassy workers died in the attack, and an unspecified number of Afghan citizens were injured.

Earlier, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti cited an unnamed source as saying two embassy workers, identified as a diplomat and a security guard, were injured in the blast.

Darulaman, the western Kabul neighborhood that hosts the Russian embassy, has been the site of attacks many times in the past.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Russia is one of the few countries to have maintained its embassy in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover last year, although it does not officially recognize the group as Afghanistan's government.

Moscow criticized the withdrawal of US-led forces from Afghanistan, saying it was done "without any consideration of the consequences."

More to follow...

sdi/rs (Reuters, dpa)