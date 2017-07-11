Afghanistan: Blast reported at Kabul Airport

An explosion was reported at Kabul's Hamid Karzai Airport on Thursday. The US Embassy Kabul released an alert stating the blast occurred at the Abbey Gate of Kabul airport.

The alert states, "There has been a large explosion at the airport, and there are reports of gunfire."

It came after the US warned of a terror threat against the airport amid its ongoing evacuation and advised its citizens against travel to the airport. Intelligence warnings pointed towards Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), but it is unknown at this time who is responsible for the blast.

The Pentagon confirmed there had been a blast, but did not specify any casualities.

Early reports indicate the blast was a suicide bombing.

American officials told Reuters US service members were among those injured in the blast.

Images on social media suggest visible injuries.

Afghan television network Tolo reports several people have been taken to the hospital.

A US military evacuation flight took off following the blast, suggesting operations at Kabul airport continues, CNN reports.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.