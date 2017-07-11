 Afghanistan: Blast reported at Kabul Airport | News | DW | 26.08.2021

News

Afghanistan: Blast reported at Kabul Airport

Kabul's airport has reportedly been hit by an explosion. It comes after warnings of a potential terror attack against people evacuating.

Breaking news

An explosion was reported at Kabul's Hamid Karzai Airport on Thursday.

It came after the US warned of a terror threat against the airport amid its ongoing evacuation and advised its citizens against travel to the airport. Intelligence warnings pointed towards Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), but it is unknown at this time who is responsible for the blast.

The Pentagon confirmed there had been a blast, but did not specify any casualities.

Early reports indicate the blast was a suicide bombing.

Images on social media suggest visible injuries. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

