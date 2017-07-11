Afghanistan: Blast reported at Kabul Airport

An explosion was reported at Kabul's Hamid Karzai Airport on Thursday.

It came after the US warned of a terror threat against the airport amid its ongoing evacuation and advised its citizens against travel to the airport. Intelligence warnings pointed towards Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), but it is unknown at this time who is responsible for the blast.

The Pentagon confirmed there had been a blast, but did not specify any casualities.

Early reports indicate the blast was a suicide bombing.

Images on social media suggest visible injuries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.