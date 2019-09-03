 Afghanistan: Blast hits Kabul diplomatic area | News | DW | 05.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Afghanistan: Blast hits Kabul diplomatic area

A loud explosion has shaken central Kabul near an area housing the US Embassy. This is the latest attack to rock the Afghan capital as the US and the Taliban negotiate a peace deal to end the 18-year-long conflict.

Suicide bombing in Kabul (Reuters/O. Sobhani)

A car bomb rocked central Kabul on Thursday near an area housing the US Embassy and other diplomatic missions. The blast, caused by an explosives-laden bus, targeted a security checkpoint near NATO's Resolute Support Mission headquarters. "We confirm an explosion in the Shashdarak area" at about 10:10 am (05:40 GMT), said interior ministry spokesman, Nasrat Rahimi.

There was no immediate word on casualties. The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack.

Read more: Afghan war — What to expect from the US-Taliban Doha talks

The blast comes after a Taliban suicide bombing in eastern Kabul on Monday night, which killed at least 16 people and wounded more than 100, almost all of them local civilians.

The attacks are taking place even as Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy for Afghanistan, is visiting Kabul to brief the Afghan government about the status of his talks with the Taliban. 

The US and the Taliban have so far held nine rounds of negotiations to put an end to the 18-year-long conflict. Khalilzad presented the draft agreement reached between the US and the Taliban to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

The Taliban suicide bombing on Monday killed at least 16 people and wounded more than 100

The Taliban suicide bombing on Monday killed at least 16 people and wounded more than 100

Withdrawing troops?

The deal would see the US withdraw some 5,000 troops stationed at five bases across Afghanistan. 

Khalilzad said the troop reduction would occur within around four months of a final deal being approved — if the Taliban stick to their commitments, including reducing violence.

US President Donald Trump would still need to approve the deal, which was hammered out during the latest round of talks with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar.

Read more: Is Kunduz attack a Taliban tactic to influence Doha peace talks?

Despite ending their combat role in 2014, an estimated 20,000 US and NATO personnel remain in the war-ravaged country to train and support Afghan forces.

And the Taliban have long demanded all foreign troops leave the country. The Taliban now controls or holds sway over roughly half of Afghanistan and is at its strongest since its 2001 defeat by a US-led invasion in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.

The militants have continued their bloody assaults even as their leaders meet US peace envoys in Doha.

Watch video 00:43

Taliban are negotiating with US – but what’s their plan?

sri/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Is Kunduz attack a Taliban tactic to influence Doha peace talks?

Taliban insurgents have attacked the northern Afghan city of Kunduz, capturing several installations there. Experts say the siege attempt could be aimed at getting the maximum out of the ongoing Doha talks with the US. (31.08.2019)  

Afghan forces repel Taliban's Kunduz offensive

The Taliban launched a failed offensive to capture Kunduz, a strategic city in northern Afghanistan. Even as it negotiates a peace deal with the US, the hard-line Islamist group has attempted to make gains in the field. (31.08.2019)  

Afghanistan: Taliban attack Kabul as US envoy visits

An explosion in the Afghan capital has killed several civilians and wounded dozens. The attack came after a US envoy briefed the government on a draft deal that would see thousands of US troops leave the country. (03.09.2019)  

US to reduce troops in Afghanistan by 5,000

President Trump has revealed plans to cut the number of US troops deployed to Afghanistan, but he did not provide a timetable for the drawdown. The announcement comes amid talks between the US and the Taliban in Qatar. (29.08.2019)  

US-Taliban talks: DW reporters' firsthand account from Doha

Journalists are eagerly awaiting a breakthrough in the US-Taliban talks in Doha, Qatar as the two sides continue to iron out details of a deal. But reporters are faced with difficult conditions in getting the truth out. (30.08.2019)  

Afghan war — What to expect from the US-Taliban Doha talks

The US and the Taliban are close to finalizing a deal to end the 18-year-long Afghan war. But Kabul is still not completely on board, and this could complicate matters. Shamil Shams and Masood Saifullah report from Doha. (27.08.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Taliban are negotiating with US – but what’s their plan?  

Taliban spokesman: Ceasefire is 'on the agenda'  

Related content

Afghanistan, Kabul: Erneute Explosionen

Afghanistan: Taliban attack Kabul as US envoy visits 03.09.2019

An explosion in the Afghan capital has killed several civilians and wounded dozens. The attack came after a US envoy briefed the government on a draft deal that would see thousands of US troops leave the country.

Katar | Friedenskonferenz Afghanistan

US-Taliban deal 'won't be fruitful' without Kabul being on board 29.08.2019

The US and the Taliban are currently holding talks in Doha to finalize a deal to end the 18-year-long Afghan war. Efforts to achieve lasting peace in his country won't be successful if the government in Kabul is not taken into confidence, Afghanistan's Ambassador to Qatar, Abdul Hakim Dalili, told DW's Shamil Shams in Doha.

Afghanistan Selbstmordattentat während andauernder Kämpfe in Kundus

Fighting in Afghanistan escalates as US and Taliban 'close to deal' 01.09.2019

The US is "at the threshold of an agreement" with the Taliban, the US envoy in Afghanistan has said. But the militant Islamist group has stepped up assaults on cities in an apparent attempt to strengthen its hand.

Advertisement