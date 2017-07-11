Afghanistan: Blast during Friday prayers at Kandahar mosque

A large explosion hit a Shiite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar, news agencies reported Friday, citing officials and reporters on the ground.

The blast at the mosque in the center of the city occurred during Friday prayers, the busiest congregation of the week.

A spokesman for the Taliban government's interior ministry said the blast caused heavy casualties.

Qari Saeed Khosti said authorities were collecting details of the explosion, which took place days after the so-called Islamic State (IS) group claimed a bombing at a Shi'ite mosque in the northern city of

Kunduz that killed scores of people.

Nematullah Wafa, a former member of the local provincial council, said the blast occurred at the Imam Bargah mosque.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly

